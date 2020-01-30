शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   All Party meeting called by Pralhad Joshi underway in parliament ahead of budget session

बजट सत्र से पहले संसदीय कार्यमंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 12:16 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
31 जनवरी से बजट सत्र शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में सत्र से पहले संसदीय कार्यमंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने संसद में सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है। संसद भवन में बैठक शुरू हो गई है। अभी तक शिवसेना की तरफ से कोई प्रतिनिधि बैठक में नहीं पहुंचा है।
विज्ञापन
 
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

शिक्षा सेवा अधिकरण के संशोधित प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी, प्रयागराज में भी खुलेगा कार्यालय

30 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब 24 सप्ताह में भी कराया जा सकेगा गर्भपात, केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी

29 जनवरी 2020

संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र
India News

बजट सत्र: 30 जनवरी को सरकार ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक, 31 को एनडीए नेता बनाएंगे रणनीति

27 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
nirmala sitharaman
India News

31 जनवरी से शुरू होगा संसद का बजट सत्र, एक हाथ से देकर दूसरे हाथ से पैसे निकालेंगी वित्त मंत्री

15 जनवरी 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Business Diary

1 फरवरी को सरकार पेश करेगी लोक-लुभावन बजटः भाजपा

9 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2019, निर्मला सीतारमण
Business Diary

संसद का बजट सत्र 31 जनवरी से, एक फरवरी को पेश होगा आम बजट

8 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
all party meeting parliament prahlad joshi budget session
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सौरमंडल के ग्रह
Predictions

कल बुध का राशि परिवर्तन, इन चार राशि के लोगों की पलटेगी किस्मत, होगा बंपर लाभ

30 जनवरी 2020

हेलेना डेल्ली
World

हेलेना डेल्ली: जिन्होंने सीएए पर यूरोपीय संसद में पाक को दिखाई 'औकात', भारत का समर्थन किया

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
preity zinta
Bollywood

साबुन के विज्ञापन से प्रीति जिंटा को मिली थी लोकप्रियता, इन 10 फिल्मों ने 'डिंपल गर्ल' को दिलाई पहचान

30 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा के समर्थन में राहुल गांधी और तापसी पन्नू ने मनचले को सिखाया सबक, पांच खबरें

30 जनवरी 2020

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush
Bollywood

अक्षय की ‘120 करोड़ी’ फिल्म पर लगी मुहर, धनुष और सारा के साथ इस खास प्रोजेक्ट को दी मंजूरी

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोनावायरस का कहर
World

कोरोनावायरस का कहर: चीन में 169 मरे, भारत समेत चार देशों से चीन की उड़ानें रद्द, टोयटा का प्लांट बंद

30 जनवरी 2020

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

जब गुरुद्वारे में तापसी से छेड़छाड़ करने लगा शख्स, एक्ट्रेस का ये जवाब जिंदगीभर नहीं भूलेगा मनचला

30 जनवरी 2020

Ganesh Acharya and Saroj Khan
Bollywood

एडल्ट वीडियो मामले पर कोरियोग्राफर गणेश आचार्य ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, सरोज खान पर लगाए ये आरोप

30 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

Nirbhaya Case : दरिंदे मुकेश की फांसी पर 'सुप्रीम' मुहर, अक्षय की 'बेतुकी' अर्जी पर सुनवाई आज

30 जनवरी 2020

Kunal Kamra
Bollywood

एयरलाइंस द्वारा बैन होने के बाद बोले कुणाल कामरा- मुझसे किसी को खतरा नहीं था

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अतुल राय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के बसपा सांसद को जमानत देने के आदेश में हस्तक्षेप से किया मना

जिसमें उच्च न्यायालय ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बीएसपी) के सांसद अतुल राय को दो दिन की पैरोल दी थी ताकि वह संसद के सदस्य के तौर पर शपथ ले सकें।

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
केरल में राहुल गांधी की रैली
India News

संविधान बचाओ मार्च: राहुल बोले- 'मैं भारतीय हूं' यह तय करने वाले मोदी कौन हैं?

30 जनवरी 2020

CRPF DG AP Maheshwari
India News

अब सुदूर इलाकों में सरकारी योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन का लेखा-जोखा तैयार करेगी CRPF

30 जनवरी 2020

मोदी
India News

महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथि: पीएम मोदी ने राजघाट पहुंचकर बापू को दी श्रद्धांजलि

30 जनवरी 2020

दिलीप घोष
India News

अगर जेल नहीं जाते हैं तो आप नेता नहीं, पुलिस न पकड़े तो आपको खुद जाना होगा: भाजपा सांसद

30 जनवरी 2020

मुंबई
India News

मुंबई के मानखुर्द इलाके में निर्माणाधीन फुट ओवरब्रिज गिरा, मलबे में 2 वाहन दबे

30 जनवरी 2020

अणित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Delhi Election: अभी तो दिल्ली में, दिल्ली के लिए धड़क रहा है अमित शाह का दिल

30 जनवरी 2020

Sharjeel Imam photo with Arun Kumar
India News

शरजील को संरक्षण देने वाले पूर्व जेडीयू सांसद ने कहा- केस लड़ने में करेंगे पूरी मदद

30 जनवरी 2020

रामनाथ कोविंद-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथि: राजघाट पर राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री और गृह मंत्री ने दी बापू को श्रद्धांजलि, किया नमन

30 जनवरी 2020

सपा नेता फरहान आजमी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'उद्धव के साथ मैं भी जाऊंगा अयोध्या, वो राम मंदिर बनाएंगे और हम बाबरी मस्जिद'

30 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथि: पीएम मोदी ने राजघाट पहुंचकर बापू को दी श्रद्धांजलि

आज पूरे देश में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि मनाई जा रही है। इस मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉक्टर मनमोहन सिंह ने राजघाट जाकर बापू को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

30 जनवरी 2020

मुंबई 1:24

मुंबई के मानखुर्द इलाके में निर्माणाधीन फुट ओवरब्रिज गिरा, मलबे में 2 वाहन दबे

30 जनवरी 2020

Kavya cafe spoken poetry by Nidhi Singh 4:04

काव्य कैफ़े - सुनें 'निधि सिंह' की कविता

30 जनवरी 2020

राजनाथ सिंह 1:14

CAA पर राजनाथ सिंह ने दिया आश्वासन, कहा- नागरिकता जाना तो दूर, कोई छू नहीं सकेगा

30 जनवरी 2020

सीएम योगी 1:14

बसंत पंचमी: प्रयागराज में यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने संगम में ऐसे लगाई आस्था की डुबकी

30 जनवरी 2020

Related

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

CAA पर राजनाथ सिंह ने दिया आश्वासन, कहा- नागरिकता जाना तो दूर, कोई छू नहीं सकेगा

30 जनवरी 2020

ट्रैफिक जाम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगलूरू में है दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक, चौथे पर मुंबई और आठवें नंबर पर है दिल्ली

30 जनवरी 2020

एम कमलम
India News

केरल: कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व मंत्री एम कमलम का निधन

30 जनवरी 2020

जानिए क्या है देशद्रोह
India News

जानिए क्या है देशद्रोह कानून, क्या है सजा और अब तक किन पर चले मुकदमे

30 जनवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री जीतेंद्र आव्हाड (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री और एनसीपी नेता ने कहा इंदिरा गांधी ने घोंटा था लोकतंत्र का गला

30 जनवरी 2020

Big and important news stories of 30th January, updates on amar ujala
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

30 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited