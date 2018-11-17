Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed as Revenue Secretary after the retirement of Hasmukh Adhia on 30 November. Girish Chandra Murmu appointed as Officer on Special duty (OSD) of Dept of Expenditure. He'll take charge as Secretary after the retirement of current Expenditure Secy AN Jha.— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018
17 नवंबर 2018