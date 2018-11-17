शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed as Revenue Secretary after retirement of Hasmukh Adhia on 30 November

यूआईडीएआई के प्रमुख अजय भूषण पांडेय बने नए राजस्व सचिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 10:49 PM IST
अजय भूषण पांडे
अजय भूषण पांडे
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
यूनीक आइडेंटिफिकेशन अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (यूआईडीएआई) के सीईओ अजय भूषण पांडेय को राजस्व सचिव नियुक्त किया गया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, अजय भूषण पांडेय 30 नवंबर 2018 को हसमुख अधिया के सेवानिवृत्ति होने के बाद उनकी जगह लेंगे।
विज्ञापन
इसके अलावा गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मु को ऑफिसर ऑन स्पेशल ड्यूटी के तौर पर नियुक्त किया गया। वह वर्तमान सचिव एएन झा के रिटायरमेंट के बाद उनकी जगह संभालेंगे।



बता दें कि अजय भूषण पांडेय 1984 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी हैं। महाराष्ट्र काडर के भूषण को 2010 में यूनीक आइडेंटिफिकेशन अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया का प्रमुख नियुक्त किया था। 

Recommended

Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

yusuf pathan
युसुफ पठान
यूसुफ पठान
yusuf pathan
Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

जिसके लाखों दीवाने, वो सपना चौधरी निकली किसी और की दीवानी, खुद किया बड़ा खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

सपना चौधरी
sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
Bollywood

जिसके लाखों दीवाने, वो सपना चौधरी निकली किसी और की दीवानी, खुद किया बड़ा खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह को फैन ने भेजा शादी का अनूठा तोहफा, दिया न होगा किसी ने ऐसा

17 नवंबर 2018

deepveer
दीपवीर की पेंटिंग
दीपवीर की पेंटिंग
दीपवीर की पेंटिंग
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह को फैन ने भेजा शादी का अनूठा तोहफा, दिया न होगा किसी ने ऐसा

17 नवंबर 2018

upsssc
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश में हजारों पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, स्नातकों के लिए अनेक सहूलियतें

17 नवंबर 2018

उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Varanasi

उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने दिए संकेत, नए जिले बना सकती है यूपी सरकार

17 नवंबर 2018

ind vs aus
Cricket News

महिला वर्ल्ड टी-20: टीम इंडिया ने दर्ज की लगातार चौथी जीत, मजबूत ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 48 रन से रौंदा

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ajay bhushan pandey revenue secretary hasmukh adhia girish chandra murmu osd secretary an jha अजय भूषण पांडेय राजस्व सचिव
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Harrods
Amazing Animals

इस शॉपिंग मॉल की रखवाली करता है एक अजीबोगरीब चौकीदार, देखते ही निकल जाएगी आपकी चीख

17 नवंबर 2018

This Is Not Consent
Weird Stories

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आयरलैंड की सड़कों पर महिलाएं हाथ में अंडरवियर लेकर कर रही हैं प्रदर्शन, जानें यहां

17 नवंबर 2018

Molossia
World of Wonders

दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति

17 नवंबर 2018

Know how unhealthy gums can make you high blood pressure patient
Health & Fitness

खान-पान ही नहीं अस्वस्थ मसूड़े भी बन सकते है हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का कारण,शोध में खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
pregnant women
Dehradun

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबर, अब निजी अस्पतालों में भी मिलेगी मुफ्त डिलीवरी की सुविधा

17 नवंबर 2018

apply online
Dehradun

12वीं के बाद भारतीय सेना में नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई करने का मौका, इस तारीख तक यहां करें आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी की चर्चित लेडी डॉक्टर ने जहर का इंजेक्शन लगा दी जान, सुसाइड नोट पढ़ कर हर कोई हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
Lucknow

न्यू पेंशन स्कीम पर फैले भ्रम पर रेल मंत्रालय ने दी सफाई , कहा-जहां चाहेंगे वहां लगेगा पैसा

17 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस भर्ती
Lucknow

पुलिस व पीएसी में 49,568 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 19 नवंबर से लिए जाएंगे आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

Statue Of Unity
India News

अंतरिक्ष से भी दिखाई दे रही है सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी, अमेरिका ने जारी की तस्वीर

हाल ही में गुजरात में सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा बनाई गई है। यह देश की नहीं बल्कि दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची मूर्ति है। इस प्रतिमा को स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी का नाम दिया गया है।

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
वरवरा राव
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामला: महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने वरवर राव को उनके घर से किया गिरफ्तार 

17 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

फेसबुक पर आईएसआई के कारनामे का खुलासा, ब्रह्मोस इंजीनियर के बाद टारगेट पर 1,100 लोग

17 नवंबर 2018

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट, हाईकोर्ट और कैट की भी नहीं सुनते एसएससी के चेयरमैन, जानिए क्या है मामला 

17 नवंबर 2018

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
India News

कांग्रेस ने गृह मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखकर सिद्धू के लिए मांगी सीआईएसएफ की सुरक्षा

17 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मणिपुर विधानसभा में संदिग्ध उग्रवादी हमले में तीन सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल 

17 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरातः चोटिला में ट्रक और कार की टक्कर, 6 लोगों की मौत

17 नवंबर 2018

पी चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम ने पीएम मोदी की याददाशत पर उठाया सवाल, गिनाए गैर-गांधी परिवार के 15 अध्यक्षों के नाम

17 नवंबर 2018

मेहुल चोकसी
India News

पीएनबी घोटालाः मेहुल ने भारत आने से किया इनकार, कहा- एंटीगुआ आकर दर्ज करे बयान

17 नवंबर 2018

pm modi in maldives
India News

मालदीवः राष्ट्रपति सोलिह के शपथ ग्रहण में शामिल होने के बाद स्वदेश के लिए रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी

17 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम पर हमला: मोदी जी आपके पार्टी के नाना-नानी और दादा-दादी ने अंग्रेजों का साथ दिया!

कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने पीएम मोदी पर जोरदार हमला बोला है। सिब्बल ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि प्रधानमंत्री को इतिहास की कोई जानकारी ही नहीं है। कांग्रेस नेता ने पीएम मोदी से कई कठिन सवाल भी पूछे। देखिए रिपोर्ट।

17 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:21

VIDEO: छत्तीसगढ़ में राहुल गांधी ने किसानों से किया ये वादा

17 नवंबर 2018

तृप्ति देसाई 2:26

मुंबई पहुंचने पर तृप्ति देसाई का भारी विरोध

17 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:03

शनिवार को पटरी पर दौड़ेगी पूरी तरह से भारत में बनी पहली ट्रेन, जानिए खासियत

16 नवंबर 2018

आलोक वर्मा 0:57

सीबीआई विवाद: अदालत ने कही CBI चीफ को लेकर ये अहम बातें

16 नवंबर 2018

Related

Amar ujala Poll
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सम-विषम परिवहन व्यवस्था लागू करने से नहीं होगा दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण नियंत्रित 

17 नवंबर 2018

no entry of CBI in West Bengal, Mamta took decision after Chandrababu Naidu
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में भी सीबीआई की 'नो इंट्री', और राज्य भी उठा सकते हैं कदम

17 नवंबर 2018

cbi court
India News

दाभोलकर हत्याकांड: पुणे कोर्ट ने चार्जशीट दाखिल करने के लिए सीबीआई को दिया 45 दिनों का समय 

17 नवंबर 2018

कपिल सिब्बल
India News

पीएम मोदी पर कांग्रेस का हमला, कहा- वह अपने दादा-दादी के बारे में तक नहीं जानते

17 नवंबर 2018

तेलंगाना के अतिरिक्त पुलिस आयुक्त ट्रैफिक अनिल कुमार
India News

नो पार्किंग में खड़ी थी अतिरिक्त आयुक्त की गाड़ी, एक ट्वीट से कटा चालान

17 नवंबर 2018

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
India News

चुनाव से पहले आयोग ने सभी पार्टियों को दिया झटका, चंदे को किया आधा

17 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.