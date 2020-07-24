शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as the new Western Air Command Chief

एयर मार्शल विवेक चौधरी पश्चिमी वायु कमान के प्रमुख नियुक्त, एक अगस्त को पदभार करेंगे ग्रहण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 04:57 PM IST
एयर मार्शल विवेक राम चौधरी
एयर मार्शल विवेक राम चौधरी - फोटो : ANI

एयर मार्शल विवेक राम चौधरी को पश्चिमी वायु कमान के प्रमुख के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। वह एक अगस्त को पदभार ग्रहण करेंगे।
air marshal vivek ram chaudhari western air command indian air force

