एयर इंडिया ने कैप्टन अमिताभ सिंह को ड्यूटी से हटाया, कम ईंधन पर विमान उड़ाने का है आरोप

Director General Of Civil Aviation official to ANI: Air India Capt (Director Ops) Amitabh Singh (in file pic) to be put off-roaster during investigation in an incident wherein he operated AI-302 Delhi-Sydney on Sept 7 on low fuel,&has failed to provide a reason for it before DGCA pic.twitter.com/yBVXkVvxya— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
12 सितंबर 2019