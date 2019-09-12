शहर चुनें

Air India Captain Amitabh Singh put off-roaster during investigation in operating low fuel flight

एयर इंडिया ने कैप्टन अमिताभ सिंह को ड्यूटी से हटाया, कम ईंधन पर विमान उड़ाने का है आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 10:53 AM IST
अमिताभ सिंह
अमिताभ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
विमानन नियामक नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) के अधिकारी ने बताया कि एयर इंडिया के कैप्टन अमिताभ सिंह (संचालन निदेशक) को ममाले की जांच पूरी होने तक रोस्टर से हटा दिया गया है। यानी वह कोई काम नहीं करेंगे। उनसे सात सितंबर को दिल्ली-सिडनी जा रहे एआई-302 विमान का कम ईंधन में संचालन करने के मामले में जांच की जा रही है। वह डीजीसीए के सामने इसका कारण बताने में नाकाम रहे हैं।
air india director general of civil aviation
