The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) at Mumbai airport are on a strike since last night. Several flights from Mumbai have been delayed. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी 2002 से 2004 के बीच अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की सरकार में भारत के सातवें उप प्रधानमंत्री का पद संभाल चुके हैं। इससे पहले वह 1998 से 2004 के बीच भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाले नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक अलायंस (एनडीए) में गृहमंत्री रह चुके हैं।
8 नवंबर 2018