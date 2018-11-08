शहर चुनें

Air India Air Transport Services Limited staff on strike at Mumbai airport

एयर इंडिया का अनुबंधित ग्राउंड स्टाफ हड़ताल पर, कई फ्लाइट लेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 10:20 AM IST
एयर इंडिया
एयर इंडिया - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
एयर इंडिया का एयर ट्रांसपोर्ट सर्विसेज लिमिटेड (एआईएटीएसएल) का अनुबंधित ग्राउंड स्टाफ मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर बीती रात से हड़ताल पर है। जिसके कारण मुंबई से कई फ्लाइट लेट हो रही हैं।
मामले पर एयर इंडिया के प्रवक्ता का कहना है कि फ्लाइट में देरी को दुरुस्त करने का काम किया जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा हा कि करीब 12 फ्लाइट लेट हैं।

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-परवेज मुशर्रफ
India News

जन्मदिन विशेष: एक ही स्कूल से पढ़े हैं लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी और मुशर्रफ, जानें ऐसी 10 दिलचस्प बातें

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी 2002 से 2004 के बीच अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की सरकार में भारत के सातवें उप प्रधानमंत्री का पद संभाल चुके हैं। इससे पहले वह 1998 से 2004 के बीच भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाले नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक अलायंस (एनडीए) में गृहमंत्री रह चुके हैं।

8 नवंबर 2018

We are contemplating changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati: Vijay Rupani
India News

हम अहमदाबाद का नाम बदलने पर विचार कर रहे हैं, जल्द ठोस कदम उठाए जाएंगे: विजय रूपाणी

8 नवंबर 2018

दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली की हवा बेहद खराब हो गई है
India News

दिल्ली का दम फूला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश की जमकर उड़ी धज्जियां, खूब जले पटाखे

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नोटबंदी के दो साल: सबसे ऊंचे स्तर पर बेरोजगारी, नौकरी पर भी नहीं रहा भरोसा

8 नवंबर 2018

MNM ready for bypolls in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan
India News

तमिलनाडु में 20 सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनावों के लिए एमएनएम तैयार: कमल हासन

8 नवंबर 2018

Shooter Shahfat Ali Khan said, My son killed Avni tigress in self defence
India News

अवनि बाघिन केस: मेनका गांधी पर शूटर शफात का पलटवार, कहा- एसी में बैठे लोग लगा रहे इल्जाम

7 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

फैजाबाद के बाद अब अहमदाबाद की बारी, गुजरात सरकार ने की नाम बदलने की तैयारी

7 नवंबर 2018

मनमोहन सिंह
India News

रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर से ऊपर है वित्त मंत्री का दर्जा: मनमोहन सिंह

7 नवंबर 2018

दुकान में लगी आग
India News

महाराष्ट्र: दुकान में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग की टीम आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी

8 नवंबर 2018

Why do the days of Diwali celebrate bandi chhod diwas, Know its importance
India News

दिवाली के दिन सिख क्यों मनाते हैं बंदी छोड़ दिवस, जानें इसका महत्व

7 नवंबर 2018

