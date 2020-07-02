वायुसेनाध्यक्ष भदौरिया ने दिल्ली में वरिष्ठ वायु सैन्य अधिकारियों के साथ ऑनलाइन मीटिंग की

Delhi: Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria today inaugurated 2-day Senior Air Staff Officers’ Conference conducted through video conferencing. He emphasised the need for further enhancing force’s operational capabilities as well as improving serviceability of mission-critical systems. pic.twitter.com/jMCHlta4pg— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020
