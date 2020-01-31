शहर चुनें

वायु सेना के एएन-32 विमान ने पहली बार 10 फीसदी जैव-जेट ईंधन के साथ उड़ान भरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लेह Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 08:36 PM IST
भारतीय वायु सेना के एएन-32 विमान ने शुक्रवार को पहली बार 10 फीसदी भारतीय जैव-जेट ईंधन के मिश्रण वाले ईंधन से लेह के कुशोक बकुला रिंपोचे हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरी। यह पहला मौका है जब विमान के दोनों इंजन जैव-जेट स्वदेशी ईंधन के द्वारा संचालित हुए। 
दरअसल, भारतीय वायुसेना के एएन -32 विमान का परीक्षण किया गया था और इसके प्रदर्शन को लेह तक परिचालन उड़ान शुरू करने से पहले चंडीगढ़ एयर बेस में मंजूर किया गया था।
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने कहा, सीएए का बचाव करने का कोई कारण नहीं, राजग नेता मजबूती से करें इसका समर्थन

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को जोर दिया कि सरकार के पास संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) पर बचाव की मुद्रा में आने का कोई कारण नहीं है और राजग नेताओं से संसद में मजबूती से सीएए का समर्थन करने को कहा।

31 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पुडुचेरी में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की हत्या, देसी बम फेंकने के बाद धारधार हथियारों से किया हमला

31 जनवरी 2020

bjp
India News

'चावल बाबा' के मंत्र से दिल्ली चुनाव जीतेगी भाजपा, दो रुपये किलो आटे के वादे में कितना दम

31 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

भाजपा नेतृत्व ने येदियुरप्पा सरकार को मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार की दी अनुमति, 11 मंत्री हो सकते हैं शामिल

31 जनवरी 2020

हंसराज हंस
India News

इंटरव्यू: हंसराज हंस बोले, सांसद बनने आया था, पीएम मोदी ने फौजी बना दिया

31 जनवरी 2020

जामिया में गोली चलाने वाला शख्स
India News

निर्भया के बाद बने जुवेनाइल कानून की जकड़ से बच सकता है जामिया में गोली चलाने वाला नाबालिग

31 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

दोषियों को फांसी देने में अब नहीं होगी देरी, दिशानिर्देश बनाने पर सुनवाई को सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी

31 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

इसरो तैयार करेगा कम कीमत वाले सैटेलाइट लॉन्च व्हीकल्स, 500 किलो वजनी उपग्रहों को ले जाने में सक्षम

31 जनवरी 2020

कफील खान
India News

डॉ. कफील की गिरफ्तारी को भाई अदील खान ने बताया राजनीतिक साजिश, कहा-आरोप निराधार

31 जनवरी 2020

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

गृह मंत्रालय में खत्म हुआ अंग्रेजी राज, केवल हिंदी टाइपिंग वाले बाबुओं की होगी भर्ती

31 जनवरी 2020

इस देश में शराब पीकर बजट पेश करने की छूट!

जिस तरह कोई आम आदमी अपने घर का बजट बनाता है कि उसे महीने में या साल में कितना खर्च करना है और किन-किन चीजों पर करना है, ठीक उसी तरह अलग-अलग देशों की सरकारें भी हर साल अपना बजट बनाती हैं...

31 जनवरी 2020

कफील खान 2:07

डॉ. कफील की गिरफ्तारी को भाई अदील खान ने बताया राजनीतिक साजिश, कहा-आरोप निराधार

31 जनवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया 1:35

India vs New Zealand: वेलिंग्टन T-20 के सुपर ओवर में भारत ने ऐसे मारी न्यूजीलैंड से बाजी

31 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:13

बेरोजगारी, महंगाई से परेशान दिल्ली वाले, सुनिए बजट पर क्या कहता है दिल्ली का 'दिल'

31 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

इस एंटीने ने दिया था टाइटैनिक के डूबने का सबसे पहले संदेश

31 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

BUDGET 2020: एक फरवरी को दिनभर आम बजट का विशेष कवरेज amarujala.com पर

31 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

बेरोजगारी, महंगाई से परेशान दिल्ली वाले, सुनिए बजट पर क्या कहता है दिल्ली का 'दिल'

31 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

श्रीलंकाई नौसेना ने तमिलनाडु के आठ मछुआरों को किया गिरफ्तार

31 जनवरी 2020

ग्लोबल हेल्थ इमरजेंसी
India News

जारी है कोरोना वायरस का कहर, 17 देशों में कोरोना की दस्तक के बाद WHO ने घोषित की इंटरनेशनल इमरजेंसी

31 जनवरी 2020

कुणाल कामरा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कुणाल कामरा ने की इंडिगो के पायलट की तारीफ, बोले- रोहित को मेरा सलाम

31 जनवरी 2020

बैंक
India News

बैंक हड़ताल: 3 दिनों तक नहीं कर पाएंगे बैंक का कोई काम, मार्च में भी बंद रहेंगे बैंक

31 जनवरी 2020

