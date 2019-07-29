शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Air Asia New Delhi-Ranchi flight had a bird hit on takeoff today engine inspection is underway

चिड़िया से टकराया एयर एशिया का विमान, इंजन की चल रही गहन जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 12:06 PM IST
एयर एशिया (फाइल फोटो)
एयर एशिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
ख़बर सुनें
एयर एशिया का नई दिल्ली से रांची जा रहा आई5-744 विमान सोमवार को टेकऑफ करते समय चिड़ियां से टकरा गया। जिसके बाद विमान के कैप्टन ने टेकऑफ को रोक दिया। विमान को इसके बाद हैंगर में ले जाया गया। जहां उसके इंजन की गहन जांच की जा रही है। यह बात एयरलाइन के प्रवक्ता ने बताई।
air asia bird hit takeoff captain एयर एशिया टेकऑफ
