Home ›   India News ›   AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked in Lok Sabha, why why a law on mob lynching is not being made

लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने पूछा सवाल, क्यों नहीं बनाया जा रहा मॉब लिंचिंग पर कानून?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 03:38 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने आज लोकसभा में मॉब लिंचिंग (भीड़ हिंसा) पर सवाल उठाया। ओवैसी ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा कानून बनाने के लिए कहने के बावजूद सरकार मॉब लिंचिंग पर कानून नहीं बना रही है। 
हैदराबाद से सांसद ओवैसी ने कहा, 'मैं गृह मंत्री से पूछना चाहता हूं कि मॉब लिंचिंग पर कानून क्यों नहीं बनाया जा रहा है? पिछले साल सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा था कि मॉब लिंचिंग पर कानून बनाया जाए। अगर आप सुप्रीम कोर्ट के हर आदेश को कानून बनाते हैं, तो इसे क्यों नहीं?'


 

mob lynching भीड़ हिंसा mob lynching law भीड़ हिंसा पर कानून lok sabha asaduddin owaisi aimim
