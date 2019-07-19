लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने पूछा सवाल, क्यों नहीं बनाया जा रहा मॉब लिंचिंग पर कानून?

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM in Lok Sabha: I would like to ask the Home Minister, why a law on mob lynching is not being made? Last year Supreme Court had asked govt to make a law on mob lynching. If you make all SC's orders into laws, why not this? pic.twitter.com/vvL4eBEswi— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
फिलहाल भूकंप के केंद्र का पता नहीं चला है और न ही कहीं से किसी प्रकार के जानमाल के नुकसान की जानकारी मिली है।
19 जुलाई 2019