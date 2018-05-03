Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out in the machinery department at Space Applications Centre. 20 fire tenders & 10 ambulances at the spot, 1 CISF personnel injured. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Jd2L7LNNHX

#WATCH: Fire broke out due to short circuit in the machinery department at Ahmedabad's Space Applications Centre. 20 fire tenders & 10 ambulances at the spot, 1 CISF personnel injured. pic.twitter.com/rROWwQl4vL