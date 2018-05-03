शहर चुनें

अहमदाबाद के स्पेस एप्लीकेशन सेंटर में लगी आग, 1 जख्मी, दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 04:13 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at Space Applications Centre, 7 fire tenders at the spot
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में स्थित स्पेस एप्लिकेशन सेंटर में भयंकर आग लगने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए घटनास्थल पर 20 दमकल की गाड़ियां और 10 एंबुलेंस मौके पर पहुंची हुई हैं।
इस हादसे में अब तक एक सीआईएसएफ कर्मी के जख्मी होने की खबर है। इस हादसे से कितनी संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है इस बात का अंदाजा अभी तक नहीं लगाया जा सका है। आग लगने की वजह भी अभी साफ नहीं हो पाई है। लेकिन पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है। 
 



 
