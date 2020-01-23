अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: गौतम खेतान की जमानत याचिका पर 31 जनवरी को होगी सुनवाई

AgustaWestland case: Matter to be next head by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will hearing the matter next on 31st Jan, on the plea by ED seeking to dismiss the bail plea of accused Gautam Khaitan. The court will also hear the plea seeking permission by Gautam Khaitan to go abroad.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
तमिलनाडु के नीलगिरि वन क्षेत्र में बने रिसॉर्ट्स के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ कहा है कि वह हाथियों के रास्ते में कोई बाधा नहीं आने देगा। कोर्ट ने कहा कि हाथी सज्जन होते हैं.. इंसानों को हाथी को रास्ता देना ही होगा।
23 जनवरी 2020