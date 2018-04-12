शहर चुनें

Gsat-6A की नाकामी के बाद IRNSS-1I सैटेलाइट की कामयाब लॉन्चिंग, PM ने दी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 09:35 AM IST
नैविगेशन सैटेलाइट
संचार उपग्रह जीसैट-6ए की नाकामी भूल जाइए। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) ने गुरुवार को नए नैविगेशन सैटेलाइट को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इंडियन रीजनल नैविगेशन सैटेलाइट सिस्टम (आईआरएनएसएस-1) को आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से सुबह चार बजे अंतरिक्ष में भेजा गया। यह लॉन्चिंग पीएसएलवी-सी41 रॉकेट के जरिये की गई। आईआरएनएसएस-1 उस सैटेलाइट आईआरएनएसएस-1एच की जगह लेगा, जिसकी लॉन्चिंग पिछले साल 31 अगस्त को असफल हो गई थी। इस सैटेलाइट का वजन 14425 किलो है और इसे बंगलुरु बेस्ड अल्फा डिजायन टेक्नोलॉजी ने इसरो के साथ मिलकर बनाया है। इस समय भारत को 7 नैविगेशन सैटेलाइट की जरूरत हैं जो उसे नैविगेशन सिग्नल मुहैया करवा सके।
देसी जीपीएस नाविक को मिलेगी ताकत

यह सैटेलाइट भारतीय नैविगेशन मैप सिस्टम (नाविक) की ताकत बढ़ाएगा। नाविक के तहत भारत ने आठ सैटेलाइट लांच किए हैं, जिसमें से आईआरएनएसएस-1एच को छोड़कर बाकी सभी सफल रहे। सैटेलाइट की मदद से नक्शा बनाने, समय के सटीक आंकलन, नैविगेशन और समुद्री नैविगेशन में मदद मिलेगी। यह भारतीय सेना के लिए काफी कारगर सिद्ध होगा।

असफल हो गई थी 29 मार्च की लॉन्चिंग

इसरो ने 29 मार्च को संचार सैटेलाइट जीसैट-6ए को लॉन्च किया था, लेकिन 24 घंटे बाद ही उससे संपर्क टूट गया। इससे दोबारा संपर्क साधने के सभी प्रयास विफल रहे हैं।  प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इसरो को बधाई दी है।





 

