Congratulations to our scientists on the successful launch of navigation satellite IRNSS-1I by PSLV. This success will bring benefits of our space programme to the common man. Proud of team @isro!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजस्थान के इलाकों में बारिश की कहर की वजह से कई लोगों की मौत हो गई है। राजस्थान के ढोलपुर में 7 और भरतपुर में 5 लोगों की जिंदगी खत्म हो गई है।
12 अप्रैल 2018