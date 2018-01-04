Download App
बोले सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज- सेना के बाद केवल आरएसएस ही भारतीयों की रक्षा कर सकता है

न्यूज डेस्‍क, अमर उजाला नई दिल्‍ली Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 05:11 PM IST
After army only rss can save indians, Ex supreme court judge says
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के एक पूर्व जज ने ऐसा बयान दिया है जो देश में फिर एक नई बहस और विवाद की वजह बन सकता है। पूर्व जज केटी थॉमस का कहना है कि आर्मी के बाद केवल आरएसएस ही जो भारतीयों की रक्षा में सक्षम है। थॉमस के इस बयान की जानकारी भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने अपने एक ट्वीट से दी।  यह भी पढ़ेंः RSS ने कहा- महाराष्ट्र हिंसा में भारत विरोधी ब्रिगेड का हाथ

पात्रा ने अपने ट्वीट में थॉमस का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि अगर किसी संस्‍था को इमरजेंसी के बाद देश को स्वतंत्र कराने का श्रेय दिया जा सकता है तो वो है राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ। कोई पूछता है कि देश के लोग सुरक्षित क्यों हैं तो मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि यहां संविधान है, लोकतंत्र है, सेना है और किस्मत से आरएसएस है।
 


पात्रा के अनुसार पूर्व जज ने यह बात केरल के कोट्टयम में आयोजित आरएसएस के एक ट्रेनिंग कैंप को प्रशिक्षक के रूम में संबोधित करते हुए कहीं। इसी दौरान थॉमस ने आरएसएस की शान में जमकर कसीदे गढ़े, वह यह कहने से भी नहीं चूके कि देश को आपातकाल के चंगुल से छुड़ाने का श्रेय भी आरएसएस को जाता है। 

यह भी पढ़ेंः विहिप अध्यक्ष के चुनाव में संघ को खानी पड़ी मात, नहीं कर पाए प्रवीण तोगड़िया को पदमुक्त 

बता दें कि थॉमस साल 1996 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज नियुक्त हुए थे। साल 2007 में उन्हें न्यायिक सेवाओं में बेहतरीन कार्य करने के बदले में पदम भूषण सम्मा देकर सम्मानित किया गया। केटी थॉमस उस समय सुर्खियों में आए जब उनकी अध्यक्षता वाली बेंच ने राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड में दोषियों को मृत्युदंड की सजा सुनाई।
