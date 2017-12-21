No one killed Jesica— Kshitiz Modi (@modi_kshitiz) December 21, 2017
No one Killed black buck
No one killed Arushi
And Now
No one stole 176K Crores...
That’s why Incredible India 😡#2GScamVerdict
Kapil Sibbal Right Now 💃#2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/AOUlBFGRkI— अंकित गुंजल™ (@Gunjal_Sahab) December 21, 2017
Vinod Rai's job wasn't about exposing scams. His job was to install Modi Govt. That was the scam no one understood. Smooth operator!#2GScamVerdict— TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) December 21, 2017
Judge : Give one good reason to free you from all the charges?— Selfie Queen (@anjityagi) December 21, 2017
Kanimozhi & A Raja : Sir duniya 4G pe paunch gayi, aap abhi 2G pe hi atke ho.
Judge : Point hai, jao free... #2GScamVerdict
This one! 🤣❤️ #DMKtriumphs #2GScamVerdict #DMK pic.twitter.com/atkW5fyDHx— Nagaa Athiyan (@_Aathii) December 21, 2017
