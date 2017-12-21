Download App
आपका शहर Close

2G Scam: कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने खूब चुटकी ली

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 01:21 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
After 2G scam Verdict it started trending on social media where users posted many funny comments

2G स्कैम केस में कनिमोझी और ए. राजा बरी

2जी स्पेक्ट्रम केस में सीबीआई की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने पूर्व दूरसंचार मंत्री ए. राजा और द्रमुक नेता कनीमोझी समेत सभी आरोपियों को गुरुवार को बरी कर दिया। कोर्ट ने मामले में आरोपी अन्य तीन कंपनियों को भी बरी कर दिया है। इस घोटाले के आरोप से मनमोहन सिंह की यूपीए 2 की सरकार चली गई थी। लेकिन आज के फैसले ने पूरे मामले पर नए सिरे से सोचने पर विवश कर दिया है। 
कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद 2जी स्कैम का मामला सोशल मीडिया पर छा गया। ट्विटर पर #2GScamVerdict ट्रेंड कर रहा है। ट्विटर पर लोगों की तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं। कुछ लोग फिल्म और वीडियो के क्लिप शेयर कर रहे हैं। #2GScamVerdict के साथ लोगों ने कई तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं पोस्ट की हैं। एक यूजर क्षितिज मोदी ने लिखा है, ' जेसिका को किसी ने नहीं मारा, काले हिरण को किसी ने नहीं मारा, आरुषि को किसी ने नहीं मारा, और अब किसी ने 176 हजार करोड़ नहीं चुराए... इसलिए अतुल्य भारत।' 




एक यूजर अंकिज गुंजल ने इस फैसले के बाद वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल की मनोस्थिति को बयां करने के लिए एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया। 




एज ऑफ बनान के हैंडल से लिखा गया है, 'विनोद राय का काम घोटाला उजागर करना नहीं था। उनका काम मोदी सरकार को लाना था। यही वो घोटाला जो कोई समझ नहीं पाया।'  




@maqbool_sm हैंडल के सैयद मकबूल ने कहा कि विनोद राय को इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए और पद्म पुरस्कार लौटा देना चाहिए। 

एक यूजर सेल्फी क्वीन ने बहुत चुटीले अंदाज में जज के फैसले को बताया, 'जब जज साहब ने कोर्ट में पूछा होगा, 'कोई एक कारण बताओ कि तुमलोगों को क्यों रिहा किया जाए। ए. राजा और कनीमोझी ने कहा, 'सर दुनिया 4जी पर पहुंच गई और आप अभी तक 2जी पर अटके हैं। जज साहब ने कहा प्वाइंट है, जाओ रिहा...' 




एक यूजर नागा अथियान ने कोर्ट के फैसले को डीएमके की जीत बताया और एक फिल्म का क्लिप शेयर किया है।



 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

2g scam verdict 2g spectrum scam

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss 11: हितेन की पत्नी गौरी ने शिल्पा-हिना पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, कौन है ज्यादा खतरनाक

  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
hiten tejwani wife gauri says Shilpa Shinde is MORE DANGEROUS than Hina Khan

हीरा व्यापारी की बेटी है 'बाहुबली' की ये हीरोइन, फ्लॉप फिल्मों के बावजूद हैं करोड़ों की मालकिन

  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia celebrating birthday

PM मोदी ने किया अनुष्का का 'विराट' Welcome, तस्वीरें-वीडियो बताएंगी इस मुलाकात का सच

  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
anushka sharma and virat kohli met pm modi and give invitation card

डूबते करियर को बचाने के लिए अभिषेक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, ऐश के एक्‍स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से जुड़ा है कनेक्‍शन

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
abhishek bachchan deal with salman khan ex manager reshma shetty

Bigg Boss 11: हितेन को Out करवाने के बाद टॉप 3 लिस्ट से बाहर हुए विकास, प्रियांक न्यू एंट्री

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vikas gupta out from top 3 contestant in the latest ranking

जबर ख़बर

जीत तो गई भाजपा लेकिन अब मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर दोनों राज्यों में फंसा पेंच
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Read

जिस घोटाले की वजह से सरकार गई वो हुआ ही नहीं, माफी मांगें विनोद राय: कांग्रेस

2g scam verdict - Congress said it was a scam of lies of opposition asks Vinod Rai to apologize
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2G स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला: राजा-कनिमोझी समेत सभी आरोपी बरी, CBI देगी फैसले को चुनौती

2g Spectrum Scam Verdict Case: Court judgement On a raja and kanimozhi
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2000 रुपये के नोट वापस ले सकता है आरबीआई, SBI की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

SBI report says RBI may either be holding back Rs 2,000 notes or could have stopped printing
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2G पर बोले जेटली- आवंटन में हुई थी गड़बड़ी, कोर्ट के फैसले को सर्टिफिकेट न समझे कांग्रेस

2g spectrum scam Verdict: Arun Jaitely Said, court judgement is not a certificate
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दिल्ली: दीवार से टकराई ड्राइवरलेस मेट्रो, PM मोदी करने वाले हैं उद्घाटन 

Delhi Metro collided with wall durng trial run in Kalindi Kunj station
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सलमान खान के खिलाफ दिल्ली के थाने में शिकायत

Complaint against Salman Khan in Delhi Police Station
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!