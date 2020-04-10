अधीर रंजन ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र, मजदूरों को उनके घर पहुंचाने का किया अनुरोध

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, writes to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to arrange ferrying migrant labourers to their home or at a nearest point from where their respective States would assure them safe return to their homes. pic.twitter.com/br6cuvdi3G— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
