Home ›   India News ›   Actor Shabana Azmi injured in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

मुंबई-पुणे हाईवे पर कार दुर्घटना में शबाना आजमी घायल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 05:26 PM IST
हादसे में घायल शबाना आजमी
हादसे में घायल शबाना आजमी - फोटो : Twitter
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री व गीतकार-शायर जावेद अख्तर की पत्नी शबाना आजमी शनिवार को एक कार दुर्घटना में घायल हो गईं। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह दुर्घटना मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस पर कोल्हापुर के पास हुई है। 
रायगढ़ के एसपी अनिल परासकर ने जानकारी देते कहा कि यह हादसा शनिवार को मुंबई से 60 किलोमीटर दूर कोल्हापुर के पास करीब 3.30 बजे हुआ। जिस कार में वह सवार थीं, वह एक ट्रक से जा टकराई। उन्हें नवी मुंबई के एमजीएम अस्तपाल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। कार में शबाना आजमी के साथ उनके पति जावेद अख्तर भी थे। हालांकि उन्हें कोई चोट नहीं आई है। आगे जाते ट्रक से टकराने कार का आगे का हिस्सा काफी क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ है। 



हादसे के तुरंत बाद ही सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जानकारी हासिल करने वालों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। हर कोई उनके जल्द ठीक होने की कामना भी कर रहा है। 



एक दिन पहले शबाना आजमी ने जावेद अख्तर के जन्मदिन पर शानदार पार्टी का आयोजन किया था। इस पार्टी में बॉलीवुड के अभिनेता व अभिनेत्री शामिल हुए थे। 
 
