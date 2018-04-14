शहर चुनें

धोखाधड़ी मामले में एक्टर राजपाल यादव दोषी करार, 23 अप्रैल को सुनाई जाएगी सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 12:24 PM IST
actor rajpal yadav is convicted for failing to repay 5 crore rupees to delhi based businessman
दिल्ली के कड़कड़डूमा कोर्ट ने बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजपाल यादव, उनकी पत्नी और कंपनी को 5 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी मामले में शुक्रवार को दोषी करार दिया। कोर्ट का यह फैसला 2010 में 5 करोड़ रुपये की राशि लेकर उसे न चुका पाने को लेकर आया है।
 


जानकारी के मुताबिक यादव ने 'अता पता लापता' नामक एक फिल्म बनाई थी। फिल्म के लिए उन्होंने दिल्ली स्थित एक बिजनेसमैन से 5 करोड़ रुपये उधार लिए थे। 2 नवंबर 2012 को राजपाल की फिल्म भी रिलीज हो गई लेकिन फिर भी उन्होंने उधार लिए पैसे नहीं चुकाए। इसके बाद उन्हें कोर्ट में पेश होने के लिए कई समन भी भेजे गए लेकिन वह एक बार भी कोर्ट नहीं पहुंचे। इसके अलावा उनके वकील ने भी कोर्ट में गलत हलफनामा पेश किया था। इस कारण कोर्ट उनसे बेहद नाराज था।  

उल्लेखनीय है कि दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने इस मामले में यादव को साल 2013 में 10 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा था। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस मामले में 23 अप्रैल को सजा का ऐलान हो सकता है। 

