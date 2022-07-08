Accident in Tamil Nadu : चेंगलपट्टू में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 6 की मौत, 10 गंभीर, लॉरी से भिड़ी बस

बताया गया है कि एक बस और मालवाहन के बीच टक्कर से यह हादसा हुआ।
तमिलनाडु के चेंगलपट्टू में आज सुबह एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा हो गया। इसमें 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 10 अन्य घायल हो गए।
Tamil Nadu | 6 dead, over 10 injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a lorry which was stationary, in Chengalpattu this morning, confirms district police pic.twitter.com/csxamjHiVb— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
