आंध्र प्रदेश: ऑटो रिक्शा को लॉरी ने मारी टक्कर, हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत

Andhra Pradesh: 6 people killed in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a mini lorry at Repudi village in Phirangipuram Mandal, Guntur district.— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
पदोन्नति में आरक्षण को लेकर संसद के दोनों सदनों में आज हंगामे के आसार हैं। कांग्रेस, समाजवादी पार्टी, बहुजन समाज पार्टी के अलावा मोदी सरकार की सहयोगी लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी भी इस मुद्दे को लेकर हस्तक्षेप की मांग की है।
10 फरवरी 2020