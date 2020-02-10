शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश: ऑटो रिक्शा को लॉरी ने मारी टक्कर, हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत

एएनआई, गुंटूर Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 11:35 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंध्र प्रदेश के गुंटूर जिले के रेपुडी गांव में सोमवार को एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत की सूचना है। जानकारी के मुताबिक फिरंगीपुर मंडल के रेपुड़ी गांव में एक ऑटो-रिक्शा और मिनी लॉरी के बीच टक्कर टक्कर हो गई।
हादसे की सूचना पाकर पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। फिलहाल मृतकों की शिनाख्त नहीं हुई है। 




अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है...
