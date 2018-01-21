Download App
आप ने राष्ट्रपति के निर्णय को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, कहा-HC से SC तक लड़ेंगे न्याय की लड़ाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 04:06 PM IST
Aap party leaders said president ram nath kovind decision is unfair
दिल्ली की सत्तारूढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के 20 विधायकों को अयोग्य करार दिए जाने के बाद पार्टी नेता सकते में हैं, राष्ट्रपति के निर्णय पर आप नेताओं ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। आप के दिल्‍ली प्रदेश संयोजक और केजरीवाल सरकार में मंत्री गोपाल राय ने राष्ट्रपति के निर्णय पर भी सवाल उठा दिया है। गोपाल राय ने राष्ट्रपति के निर्णय को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने बिना हमारा पक्ष जाने आयोग के पक्षपातपूर्ण निर्णय पर मुहर लगा दी। 
 
 
राय ने कहा कि हम इसके खिलाफ सोमवार को न्यायालय जाएंगे जिसमें हमें न्याय मिलने की पूरी उम्मीद है। उन्होंने आगे कहा 'इस पूरे मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने पक्षपातपूर्ण रवैया अपनाया, लेकिन हम हर षड़यंत्र के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं।

वहीं पूर्व विधायक अल्का लांबा ने कहा 'लाभ के पद हमने कोई भी फायदा नहीं लिया और हमने एक पैसा भी गलत तरीके से नहीं कमाया।' लेकिन बिना हमारा पक्ष जाने हमें अयोग्य करार दे दिया गया। लांबा ने भी राष्ट्रपति के निर्णय पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि यह सब भाजपा के दबाव में किया जा रहा है। केंद्र की मोदी सरकार अदालत और चुनाव आयोग हर किसी को अपने दबाव में ले चुकी है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

