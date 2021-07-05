बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   AAI Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions o launch a nationwide protest on 6 July against reduction in allowances in view of COVID19

एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी: भत्तों में कटौती के विरोध में छह जुलाई को राष्ट्रव्यापी प्रदर्शन की शुरुआत करेंगे कर्मचारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 05 Jul 2021 09:53 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पिक्साबे
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
एयरपोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एएआई) कर्मचारी संयुक्त फोरम एसोसिएशन और यूनियनें छह जुलाई को एक राष्ट्रव्यापी प्रदर्शन की शुरुआत करेंगे। यह प्रदर्शन कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर कर्मचारियों के भत्तों में कटौती करने के संबंध में एएआई प्रबंधन के खिलाफ होगा। 
विज्ञापन




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national airports authority of india aai covid19 protest allowance reduction
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एसबीआई की रिपोर्ट: अगले महीने आ सकती है कोरोना की तीसरी लहर, सितंबर में चरम पर होगी

5 जुलाई 2021

कंगना रणौत, आमिर-किरण
Bollywood

बड़ा सवाल: आमिर-किरण के तलाक पर कंगना बोलीं- बच्चा हमेशा मुस्लिम क्यों...

5 जुलाई 2021

हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड धर्मशाला।
Himachal Pradesh

HP Board 10th Result: परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित, मेरिट लिस्ट के लिए अभी इंतजार

5 जुलाई 2021

Jokes
Humour

Viral Jokes: पत्नी ने जब पति को सॉरी बोलने से कर दिया मना...पढ़िए मजेदार जोक्स

5 जुलाई 2021

मंदिरा बेदी और राज कौशल
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: पति राज कौशल की यादों में खोईं मंदिरा बेदी, निधन के पांच दिन बाद का ये पोस्ट दिल तोड़ देगा

5 जुलाई 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 06 July 2021: मंगलवार को सावधान रहें ये 3 राशिवाले, हो सकता है कोई भारी नुकसान

5 जुलाई 2021

इन अभिनेत्रियों ने बिकिनी पहनकर मचा दिया था हंगामा
Bollywood

Bikini Day: इन अभिनेत्रियों ने बिकिनी पहन मचाया हंगामा, किसी पर लगा बैन तो किसी की फोटो ब्लैक में बिकी

5 जुलाई 2021

आमिर खान, रीना दत्ता
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड: तलाक के बाद ऐसा है आमिर का पहली पत्नी संग रिश्ता, जानिए अब क्या करती हैं रीना दत्ता

5 जुलाई 2021

आईपीएल
Cricket News

खुशखबर: आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन की तारीख तय, 2 नई टीमों के 50 खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा मौका

5 जुलाई 2021

इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर ये है खास
Bollywood

OTT Releases: इस हफ्ते कुछ अच्छा तलाश रहे हैं तो 'तूफान' समेत ये फिल्में और सीरीज हो रही हैं रिलीज, देखें लिस्ट

5 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited