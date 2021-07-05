एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी: भत्तों में कटौती के विरोध में छह जुलाई को राष्ट्रव्यापी प्रदर्शन की शुरुआत करेंगे कर्मचारी

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions will launch a nationwide protest on 6th July against AAI Management regarding the reduction in allowances of employees in view of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/I1Y4kzn6zq— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.