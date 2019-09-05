शहर चुनें

गुजरातः अहमदाबाद में गिरी तीन मंजिला इमारत, कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 03:34 PM IST
अहमदाबाद में गिरी तीन मंजिला इमारत
अहमदाबाद में गिरी तीन मंजिला इमारत - फोटो : ANI
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में एक तीन मंजिला इमारत ढह गई है। घटना अमराईवाडी इलाके की बंगलावाली चाली में हुई है। इस हादसे में दो से चार लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका है। मौके पर दमकल विभाग की टीम पहुंच गई है। राहत और बचाव कार्य चल रहा है।
ahmedabad ahmedabad building collapse अहमदाबाद बिल्डिंग मकान ढहा
चंद्रयान-2 मिशन
India News

चंद्रयान-2 पर इसरो का मूड: "चलिए सफल सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग के लिए प्रार्थना करें"

पूरे देश के लिए सात सितंबर का ऐतिहासिक रहने वाला है। इस दिन चंद्रयान चांद की सतह पर उतरेगा। इसरो का मूड भी इस वक्त कुछ ऐसा ही है, कि इस मिशन की सफलता है कि लिए प्रार्थना की जाए।

5 सितंबर 2019

मुंबई
India News

बारिश से मुंबई में ऑरेंज अलर्ट, स्कूल-कॉलेज और यातायात सेवा भी बंद

5 सितंबर 2019

Prostate Cancer
India News

ध्यान रखें: बार-बार पेशाब आने लगे तो उसे प्रोस्टेट कैंसर की संभावना हो सकती है

5 सितंबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम को एक ही दिन अदालत से झटका और राहत, ईडी की गिरफ्तारी की लटकी तलवार

5 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कश्मीर को लेकर तिलमिलाया पाकिस्तान जंग पर उतारू, एलओसी पर तैनात किए 2000 सैनिक

5 सितंबर 2019

रामदास अठावले (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रामदास अठावले ने कहा- सहयोगी दलों को 18 सीटें देगी भाजपा-शिवसेना, अपने चिह्न पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

5 सितंबर 2019

शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा ने एनसीपी पर ली चुटकी, शिवसेना का पलटवार- कोई पार्टी पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं होती

5 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीक हजेला
India News

एनआरसी सूची बनाने की जिम्मेदारी लेेने वाले प्रतीक हजेला के खिलाफ दो मामले दर्ज

5 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय प्रतिस्पर्धा आयोग
India News

एफसीआई को तारपोलिन सप्लाई में फर्जीवाड़ा, प्रतिस्पर्धा आयोग ने की देशभर में छापेमारी

5 सितंबर 2019

सलमान खान
India News

सलमान खान ने खुद पर चलाया हंटर, इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया मैसेज के साथ हंटर वाला वीडियो

5 सितंबर 2019

