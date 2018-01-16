Download App
काबुल में भारतीय दूतावास पर रॉकेट हमला, स्टाफ सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 03:16 AM IST
A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul
काबुल
काबुल स्थित भारतीय दूतावास पर सोमवार को एक रॉकेट हमला किया गया। देर रात विदेश मंत्रालय ने हमले की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि भारतीय दूतावास के सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित हैं हालांकि दूतावास की इमारत को कुछ नुकसान पहुंचा हैं।  विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने एक ट्वीट कर इस हमले के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि काबुल स्थित दूतावास के भीतर एक रॉकेट आकर गिरा था। इससे दूतावास के पिछले में स्थित इमारत को मामूली नुकसान पहुंचा है।    पढ़ें- आस्ट्रेलिया जाने के लिए वीजा को लेकर बदला गया बड़ा नियम, बड़े फायदे का है

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि दूतावास प्रभारी ने बताया है कि सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित है। हमले से किसी तरह की आग लगने या जन हानि की भी सूचना नहीं है। काबुल में भारतीय दूतावास हाई सिक्योरिटी डिप्लोमैटिक जोन में स्थित है। हालांकि देर रात तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका था कि क्या हमले का लक्ष्य भारतीय दूतावास ही था। 
