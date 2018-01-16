पढ़ें- आस्ट्रेलिया जाने के लिए वीजा को लेकर बदला गया बड़ा नियम, बड़े फायदे का है उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि दूतावास प्रभारी ने बताया है कि सभी कर्मचारी सुरक्षित है। हमले से किसी तरह की आग लगने या जन हानि की भी सूचना नहीं है। काबुल में भारतीय दूतावास हाई सिक्योरिटी डिप्लोमैटिक जोन में स्थित है। हालांकि देर रात तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका था कि क्या हमले का लक्ष्य भारतीय दूतावास ही था।
A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in #Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe: MEA pic.twitter.com/RqKs5Ni2zF— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
विश्व हिंदू परिषद (वीएचपी) के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष प्रवीण तोगडिया को लेकर अहमदाबाद में सोमवार को दिन भर हंगामा चला।
15 जनवरी 2018
