तेलंगाना: निजी ट्रेनी विमान रंगारेड्डी जिले में क्रैश, पायलट सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रंगारेड्डी Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 12:52 PM IST
तेलंगाना में विमान क्रैश
तेलंगाना में विमान क्रैश - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के रंगारेड्डी जिले में बुधवार को एक निजी ट्रेनी विमान क्रैश हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है विमान क्रैश का ये हादसा जिले के शंकरपल्ली मंडल के मोकिला गांव में हुआ है। विमान का पायलट सुरक्षित है।
  विमान के ट्रेनी पायलट भास्कर भूषण (25) राजीव गांधी एविएशन एकेडमी से हैं। विमान तकनीकी समस्या के कारण क्रैश हुआ था।

