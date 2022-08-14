76th Independence Day: पूरा देश तिरंगे की रोशनी से चमका, तस्वीरों-वीडियो में देखें आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia attend 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/CDI9PKhprN— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
#WATCH | West Bengal wing of BJP organizes Tiranga Yatra as they carry a 260 ft long 'tiranga' from exide more to Bhawanipur as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign pic.twitter.com/MjiMglYJvn— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
#WATCH | Streets of Odisha's Bhubaneshwar, its Government buildings, state assembly and police headquarters lit up on the eve of the 76th Independence day pic.twitter.com/MhifSwMZyx— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
#WATCH गुवाहाटी: स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर जनता भवन और कामाख्या रेलवे जंक्शन को तिरंगे की रोशनी से जगमग किया गया। pic.twitter.com/DBz0Lhypvb— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 14, 2022
Celebration at peak as India Coast Guard hoists the National Flag underwater on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s independence at the Andaman & Nicobar islands pic.twitter.com/eO9bqlPs8v— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
