सफलता: सात साल के विराट चंद्रा ने लहराया अफ्रीका की माउंट किलीमंजारो पर तिरंगा

Congratulations to Master Virat Chandra, a 7 year old boy from Hyderabad, for making the entire country proud by scaling Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa & proudly displaying our Tiranga🇮🇳 on top of the mountain.
Kudos to his parents for all the encouragement. pic.twitter.com/L6ALmO9NrQ— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 19, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.