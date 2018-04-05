Make a wish foundation approached CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS with a wish of Commissioner for a day of suffering with life threatening disease 6 year old boy Master Dudekala Ishan S/O Chand Pasha n/o Kunchanpalli Medak District. On 4/4/2018 Master Ishan's wish fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/7Q8EwQ60WI— Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) April 4, 2018
Awesome! Great gesture by the Comissioner and Rachakonda Police!— Anup Sable (@anup_sable) April 4, 2018
Mr comissioner! You have kept humanity high! Good work👍
— Chinnappa (@Chinnappa9988) April 5, 2018
ईशान के परिजनों ने इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि वो पहले पुलिस अधिकारियों के इस कदम से चौंक गए थे लेकिन अब वो महसूस कर रहे हैं कि इससे ईशान और उसके जैसे बच्चों में उत्साह बढ़ेगा।
How sweet... totally adorable.. God bless you @RachakondaCop 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹— Rafia Sultana (@rafiasultana117) April 4, 2018
