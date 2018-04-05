शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   6-year-old cancer patient made police commissoner for a day in Telangana

6 साल का बच्चा बना पुलिस कमिश्नर, पूरे दिन संभाली शहर की कानून व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 09:38 PM IST
6-year-old cancer patient made police commissoner for a day in Telangana
हैदराबाद के मेडक जिले में महज छह साल के एक बच्चे को शहर की कानून व्यवस्था संभालने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई। राचाकोंडा के पुलिस कमिश्नर ने एक फैसला लेते हुए छह साल के ईशान को बुधवार पूरे दिन के लिए कुर्सी सौंप दी। महेश मुर्लीधर भागवत की जगह कुर्सी पर बैठे ईशान की एक ख्वाइश को पूरा करने के लिए ये फैसला लिया गया। 
ऐसा करके पुलिस अधिकारियों ने ईशान को पूरा सम्मान दिया। छह साल का ईशान कैंसर की बिमारी से लड़ रहा है और उसका पुलिस अधिकारी बनने का सपना है। अभी ईशान दूसरी कक्षा में पढ़ता है, लेकिन उसका ये सपना हतोत्साहित ना हो इसलिए पुलिस कमिश्नर भागवत ने ये कदम उठाया और उसके चेहरे पर खुशी देख वो भी काफी खुश हुए। 
 
सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर हुईं इन तस्वीरों को लोगों ने भी काफी पसंद किया है और वो पुलिस कमिश्नर भागवत के इस असाधारण प्रयास पर उनकी सराहना कर रहे हैं। वहीं एक दिन के लिए पुलिस कमिश्नर बना ईशान भी इससे काफी उत्साहित दिखा। उन्होंने एएनआई न्यूज एजेंसी से बात की और अपना आत्मविश्वास दिखाया।    ईशान के परिजनों ने इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि वो पहले पुलिस अधिकारियों के इस कदम से चौंक गए थे लेकिन अब वो महसूस कर रहे हैं कि इससे ईशान और उसके जैसे बच्चों में उत्साह बढ़ेगा। 

ईशान का हैदराबाद के एमएनजे अस्पताल में पिछले तीन महीने से इलाज चल रहा है। तेलंगाना के हैदराबाद का पुलिस महकमा भी ईशान के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य की कामना कर रहा है, जिसके लिए राचाकोंडा पुलिस ने उसके उपचार में आर्थिक सहयोग भी किया है।   

RELATED

cancer patient police commissoner telangana

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan
Bollywood

जिस जेल में सलमान ने दिखाया दबंग अंदाज, वहीं पर है जान का खतरा, DIG के दावे पर उठे सवाल

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान के जेल जाते ही सामने आए वकील,कोर्ट के फैसले पर उठाए 2 बड़े सवाल

5 अप्रैल 2018

Samir Soni
Bollywood

सलमान के सपोर्ट में उतरा बॉलीवुड, मामले में बरी एक्ट्रेस के पति ने कहा, 'न्याय अधूरा'

5 अप्रैल 2018

sushmita sen
Bollywood

सलमान खान की 'पत्नी' ने डाली हॉट तस्वीर तो मिला प्रपोजल, 'मुझसे शादी करोगी'

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इकलौते एक्टर हैं सलमान, जिनके नाम पर दर्ज ये 10 बड़े रिकॉर्ड कोई तोड़ न पाया

5 अप्रैल 2018

Artificial intelligence
Science Wonders

अन्य ग्रहों पर जीवन की भविष्यवाणी करेंगे वैज्ञानिक, कर रहे इस रहस्यमयी प्रोजेक्ट पर काम

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

पहले भी असलियत में 3 बार जेल में रह चुके हैं सलमान खान, जानिए कब और कैसे

5 अप्रैल 2018

facebook
Weird Stories

फेसबुक अकाउंट डिलीट किया तो होगा ये बड़ा नुकसान, रिसर्च में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

जेल जाने से पहले गर्लफ्रेंड को यह तोहफा दे गए सलमान खान

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan and Saif
Bollywood

काले हिरण मामले के जांच अधिकारी का 20 साल बाद बड़ा खुलासा, सैफ-सलमान निशाने पर

5 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

supreme court
India News

आतंकी तो सेटेलाइट फोन का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, फिर आधार की अनिवार्यता क्यों : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

आधार से बैंक धोखाधड़ी को रोके जाने के केंद्र सरकार के तर्क को पांच सदस्यीय संविधानिक पीठ ने बृहस्पतिवार को खारिज कर दिया।

5 अप्रैल 2018

Arun Jaitley
India News

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली को किडनी की बीमारी, सभी कार्यक्रम और विदेश दौरा रद्द

5 अप्रैल 2018

Lahore High Court to Pakistan Government- Dont harass Hafiz Saeed, let him do Social Welfare work
India News

लाहौर HC का पाकिस्तान सरकार को आदेश- करने दें हाफिज सईद को 'समाजिक कार्य'

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan black buck poaching case rajasthan jodhpur court
India News

20 साल पुराने काला हिरण शिकार मामले में आया फैसला, जानें केस से जुड़ी पूरी कहानी

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan jodhpur court pronounce verdict on black buck poaching case bishnoi tribe
India News

बिश्नोई समाज की महिलाएं हिरण को पिलाती है अपना दूध, जानें क्यों?

5 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul Gandhi slams shivraj singh chauhan over post of minister of state given to baba
India News

शिव 'राज' में कम्प्यूटर बाबा भी 'मंत्री', राहुल बोले- मध्य प्रदेश, कयामत से कयामत तक

5 अप्रैल 2018

Kerala gears up to introduce swap donation to cut down on organ trade
India News

अंग व्यापार पर रोक लगाएगी केरल सरकार, स्वैप दान करेगी ऐसे शुरू

5 अप्रैल 2018

Odisha: BJP President Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan had lunch at a Dalit residence in Bolangir
India News

ओडिशाः शाह ने दलित के घर खाया खाना, पटनायक सरकार को सुनाई खरी-खरी

5 अप्रैल 2018

tamilnadu: two womens died after eating prasad in a temple
India News

तमिलनाडु: प्रसाद खाने से दो महिलाओं की मौत, 28 भक्त अस्पताल में भर्ती

5 अप्रैल 2018

BlackBuck Poaching: Salman Khan is punished and keep in Jodhpur jail with asaram
India News

Black Buck Poaching Case आसाराम के साथ जोधपुर सेंट्रल जेल में सजा काटेंगे सलमान खान

5 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

यात्रीगण कृप्या ध्यान दें, रेलवे ने तत्काल बुकिंग नियमों में क्या बदलाव

यात्रियों की सुविधाओं के लिए रेलवे की तरफ से तत्काल टिकट की बुकिंग में बदलाव किया गया है। रेलवे के नियमों के अनुसार अब अगर ट्रेन 3 घंटे से ज्यादा लेट होती है तो यात्री टिकट की राशि और तत्काल शुल्क की पूरी राशि को क्लेम कर सकता है।

5 अप्रैल 2018

bishnoi 3:02

सलमान खान को जेल पहुंचाने के पीछे इनका है सबसे बड़ा हाथ!

5 अप्रैल 2018

आसाराम सलमान 1:04

VIDEO: आसाराम ने सलमान पर ऐसी नजर लगाई, की उनके ही बैरक में पहुंचे भाईजान

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान जेल 1:03

जेल में ये होगा सलमान खान का रूटीन

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान 1:18

जोधपुर जेल में इस गैंग से है सलमान को जान का खतरा

5 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

हस्ताक्षर अभियान
Jaipur

हस्ताक्षर कर दिया तंबाकू छोड़ने का संदेश

23 मई 2017

केक काटते हुए कैंसर पीड़ित बच्चे
Jaipur

मनचाहा गिफ्ट पा खिली बच्चों की मुस्कान

20 मई 2017

yoga camp organised on international yoga day
Karnal

योग से सवा सौ कैंसर पीड़ितों को बंधी जीने की आस

21 जून 2016

प्रो. लल्लन मिश्र
India News

BHU के प्रोफेसर ने खोजा 'करामाती इलाज', जड़ से खत्म होगा कैंसर

1 मई 2016

कैंसर
Punjab

कैंसर की रोकथाम के लिए पंजाब सरकार ने की विशेष कवायद

21 मार्च 2016

cancer patient, mohali cancer patient, cancer treatment, mohali hospital, mohali, punjab
Chandigarh

मोहाली में कैंसर ने पसारे पांव, अब तक 426 मरीज

2 मार्च 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.