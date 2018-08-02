शहर चुनें

कर्नाटकः कलबुर्गी में सीमेंट फैक्टरी में क्रेन टूटने से 6 मजदूरों की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 02 Aug 2018 11:44 PM IST
6 labourers dead after a crane at an under-construction cement factory in Kalaburagi of Karnataka
कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी में एक निर्माणाधीन सीमेंट फैक्ट्री में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, फैक्ट्री में भारी क्रेन गिरने से 6 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई जबकि एक मजदूर गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ है। 
घायल मजदूर को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। मौके पर राहत और बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। हादसा किस चूक की वजह से हुआ यह अभी साफ नहीं हो पाया है। 
 

 

व्यभिचार (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

शादीशुदा महिला अगर शादीशुदा मर्द से संबंध बनाती है तो पुरूष ही जिम्मेदार क्यों: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

व्यभिचार (एडल्टरी) को अपराध की श्रेणी में रखे जाने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दी गई याचिका पर गुरुवार को सुनवाई के दौरान मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा ने कहा कि इसके लिए दोनों पक्ष समान रूप से जिम्मेदार हैं।

2 अगस्त 2018

Opposition will ask the Election Commission to make the Lok Sabha 2019 election from the ballot 
India News

2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव बैलट पेपर से कराने की मांग, 17 विपक्षी दल चुनाव आयोग से करेंगे मुलाकात

2 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात में दलित युवक के मूंछ रखने पर राजपूतों ने की पिटाई, मामला दर्ज

2 अगस्त 2018

Dalit sena appreciated the Prime Minister modi for the bill against atrocities on Dalits
India News

दलितों पर अत्याचार के खिलाफ विधेयक के लिए दलित सेना ने की प्रधानमंत्री की सराहना

2 अगस्त 2018

Cash Back will now get less from digital payment on petrol pump
India News

पेट्रोल पंप पर डिजिटल भुगतान से अब कम मिलेगा ‘कैश बैक’

2 अगस्त 2018

Three, including chief of Assam Trinamool Congress, resigned from the party
India News

असम तृणमूल कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और दो अन्य प्रमुख नेताओं का इस्तीफा

2 अगस्त 2018

various parties supported OBC Bill in the Lok Sabha
India News

लोक सभा में ओबीसी विधेयक को विभिन्न दलों का समर्थन, आरक्षण में क्रीमी लेयर हटाने की मांग भी उठी

2 अगस्त 2018

Swamy said those who attend the Imran Khan swearing in will be called as terrorists
India News

'इमरान के शपथ में जो पाक जाएगा आतंकवादी कहलाएगा'

2 अगस्त 2018

Telangana: drunken youth ate a chicken that was alive
India News

तेलंगाना: मुर्गी को जिंदा ही चबा गया नशे में चूर युवक, वीडियो में दिखी हैवानियत

2 अगस्त 2018

Former SP leader Amar Singh will campaign for Prime Minister Modi
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के पक्ष में प्रचार करेंगे पूर्व सपा नेता अमर सिंह

2 अगस्त 2018

