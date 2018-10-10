शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Maharashtra ›   5 people died and 9 inured in an accident near nagpur

नागपुर के पास दो वाहनों की टक्कर में पांच की मौत, नौ घायल

भाषा, नागपुर Updated Wed, 10 Oct 2018 12:36 AM IST
5 people died and 9 inured in an accident near nagpur
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में नागपुर के पास मंगलवार को एक सड़क हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। दर्दनाक हादसे में नौ लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। पुलिस निरीक्षक संजय पुरंदरे ने बताया कि रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे नागपुर-गढ़चिरौली राजमार्ग पर उमरेद तालुका में एक निजी बस सड़क किनारे खड़े एक ट्रक से टकरा गई। 
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने बताया कि हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हुई है और नौ लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। पुरंदरे ने बताया कि घायलों को नागपुर के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया है।

Recommended

MeeToo Campaign : SP and Congress asked resignation from MJ Akbar, government quite
India News

मी टू कैंपेन : कांग्रेस और सपा ने एमजे अकबर का मांगा इस्तीफा, केंद्र सरकार मौन

9 अक्टूबर 2018

verbal fight tokk place beteen foreign ministers of China and USa
China

अमेरिका व चीन के विदेश मंत्रियों में हुई सार्वजनिक कहासुनी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

former minister asked BJP President Amit Shah to fight in election from lucknow
India News

पूर्व मंत्री ने ठोका राजनाथ की लखनऊ सीट पर दावा, कहा- उनके रहते सूबे में कमजोर हुई भाजपा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

daily panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: अमावस्या, राहुकाल दिन में 15.00 से 16.30 तक

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

बजट निकालने के बाद औंधे मुंह गिरी आयुष्मान की 'अंधाधुन', सलमान के जीजा का भी हुआ बुरा हाल

9 अक्टूबर 2018

AndhaDhun and loveyatri 1
loveyatri 1
AndhaDhun
Loveyatri film
Bollywood

बजट निकालने के बाद औंधे मुंह गिरी आयुष्मान की 'अंधाधुन', सलमान के जीजा का भी हुआ बुरा हाल

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

बेटी के साथ लिप-लॉक करने को लेकर विवादों में आए थे महेश भट्ट, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 5 सबसे विवादित Kiss

9 अक्टूबर 2018

mahesh bhatt
mika singh
Bollywood

बेटी के साथ लिप-लॉक करने को लेकर विवादों में आए थे महेश भट्ट, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 5 सबसे विवादित Kiss

9 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
accident nagpur umred road accident सड़क हादसा 5 died 9 injured
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

navratri
Festivals

नवरात्रि 2018 : इस सरल मंत्र और पूजन विधि से कलश बिठाने पर मिलेगा माता का आशीर्वाद

2 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

'मी टू' अभियान सही लेकिन और भी हो सकते हैं इसके पहलू

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Know who is Ajit Doval, who is currently the most powerful bureaucrat in the country
India News

जानिए कौन हैं अजीत डोभाल, जो इस वक्त हैं देश के सबसे ताकतवर नौकरशाह

9 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव 2018
India News

5 राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों में छिपी है 2019 की तस्वीर, मचेगा घमासान 

9 अक्टूबर 2018

अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्राकोष
America

आईएमएफ: नई प्रौद्योगिकी से वैश्विक स्तर पर खतरे में 18 करोड़ महिलाओं की नौकरियां

9 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Common reasons of plane accidents
India News

इन कारणों से होते हैं बड़े विमान हादसे, जा चुकी है हजारों लोगों की जान

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Dog Bear
Bizarre News

कुत्ता समझ कर पाल रहे थे घर में, सच्चाई सामने आई तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

9 अक्टूबर 2018

8 cases of hashtag metoo campaign in India
India News

भारत में तेजी से फैल रहा 'मी टू' कैंपेन, अबतक इन बड़ी हस्तियों के नाम आए सामने

9 अक्टूबर 2018

jail escape in faridabad
Delhi NCR

शूट आउट एट सिविल अस्पताल: लोग समझते रहे फिल्म शूटिंग है, हकीकत पता चली तो फैली दहशत

9 अक्टूबर 2018

गांव वालों ने किया हवाई सफर
Chandigarh

बेमिसालः नौजवान को सलाम, पायलट बना तो गांव के 22 बुजुर्गों को करा दी हवाई यात्रा, तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Amazon

Most Read

man killed a boy after The bicycle climbed on the foot 
India News

यूपी: तीन साल के मासूम की साइकिल पैर पर चढ़ी तो पड़ोसी ने पटक-पटक कर मार डाला

थाना पसगवां के गांव नेवादा जसमढ़ी में मंगलवार को पैर पर बच्चे की साइकिल चढ़ जाने से गुस्साए पड़ोसी ने तीन वर्षीय मासूम को पटक दिया, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

9 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ajit doval, NSA
India News

देश के सबसे ताकतवर नौकरशाह बने अजीत डोभाल, मोदी सरकार ने दी नई जिम्मेदारी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Kejriwal government will give Rs 5 lakh direct help to every school in Delhi
India News

केजरीवाल सरकार दिल्ली के हर स्कूल को देगी 5 लाख की सीधी मदद

10 अक्टूबर 2018

मनीष तिवारी
India News

उत्तर भारतीयों के पलायन पर कांग्रेस बोली, गुजरात मॉडल का सपना दिखाने वाले मोदी चुप क्यों हैं

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Congress will hold parliament on October 23 with farmers and laborers
India News

किसानों और मजदूरों के साथ 23 अक्टूबर को संसद घेरेगी कांग्रेस 

9 अक्टूबर 2018

nitin gadkari, cm yogi adityanath
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के कार्यक्रम में एसआई की मौत

9 अक्टूबर 2018

amar ujala poll
India News

लालू यादव के बेटों के बीच चल रहे मनमुटाव का असर उनकी पार्टी और चुनावों पर पड़ेगा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

राहुल गांधी-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

राहुल ने गडकरी का वीडियो शेयर कर मोदी सरकार पर बोला हमला, कहा- 'सही फरमाया है'

9 अक्टूबर 2018

गुजरात से पलायन करते गैर राज्य के निवासी
India News

गुजरात: फैक्ट्रियों पर पड़ रहा है पलायन का असर, नहीं थम रहे उत्तर भारतीयों पर हमले

9 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

'मी टू' अभियान सही लेकिन और भी हो सकते हैं इसके पहलू

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

आरोप के घेरे में डीआरडीओ के दो और वैज्ञानिक समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर

यूपी एटीएस और मिलिट्री इंटेलीजेंस ने हनीट्रैप के मामले में नागपुर से डीआरडीओ के दो और वैज्ञानिकों से पूछताछ की है। बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह 10 अक्टूबर को तेलंगाना के दौरे पर रहेंगे। समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर

9 अक्टूबर 2018

गुजरात 3:13

यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों के पलायन से गुजरात को कितना नुकसान

9 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:46

VIDEO: इस वजह से अधूरा रह गया जगजीत सिंह का पहला प्यार

9 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:25

VIDEO: राहुल गांधी ने उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

9 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:17

#MeToo बीजेपी सांसद ने कहा- औरतें क्या परफेक्ट हैं

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

पेट्रोल डीजल
India News

राहत के बाद फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिए दिल्ली-मुंबई में आज कितनी हुई कीमत

8 अक्टूबर 2018

पहली बार हवाई यात्रा करते बुजुर्ग
India News

पायलट बनने के बाद गांव के बुजुर्गों को कराई हवाई यात्रा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Lok nayak Hospital
India News

गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित 9 साल की बच्ची को लोकनायक अस्पताल ने दी 2020 में एमआरआई की तारीख

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Nishant Agarwal has been nabbed by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror squad on charges of spying
India News

हनीट्रैप में फंसा डीआरडीओ का इंजीनियर, ब्रह्मोस की जानकारी लीक करने का आरोप

8 अक्टूबर 2018

btc 2015 fourth semester paper leaked, exam cancled
India News

यूपी बीटीसी-2015 चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर के सभी पेपर लीक, पूरी परीक्षा निरस्त

9 अक्टूबर 2018

j
India News

गुजरात सरकार ने दिया उत्तर भारतीयों की सुरक्षा का भरोसा, योगी और नीतीश ने रूपाणी से की बात

8 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.