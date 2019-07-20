शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   5.5 Magnitude Earthquake in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में भूकंप के झटके, 5.5 आंकी गई तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अरुणाचल Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 06:55 AM IST
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh
ख़बर सुनें
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भारतीय मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक सुबह करीब 4:24 मिनट पर अरुणाचल प्रदेश के पूर्वी कामेंग में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 5.5 आंकी गई। समाचार लिखे जाने तक किसी भी जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं मिली। खबर से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

    

Recommended

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

19 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

समीरा रेड्डी ने शेयर किया डिलीवरी के बाद 5वें दिन का अनुभव, बोलीं- टांके बुरी तरह दुखते हैं

19 जुलाई 2019

समीरा रेड्डी
sameera reddy
sameera reddy
sameera reddy
Bollywood

समीरा रेड्डी ने शेयर किया डिलीवरी के बाद 5वें दिन का अनुभव, बोलीं- टांके बुरी तरह दुखते हैं

19 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

पति बोला- पत्नी को गुजारा भत्ता नहीं, हर महीने दाल चावल और घी दे दूंगा, जज ने सुनाया रोचक फैसला

19 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
smartphones with 4GB RAM Under Rs 10,000
Gadgets

10 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में 4GB रैम वाले टॉप-10 स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी 4000mAh तक की बैटरी

19 जुलाई 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

19 जुलाई राशिफल : शुक्र की कृपा से संवरेगा इन आठ राशियों का भाग्य, पढ़ें अपनी भी किस्मत का हाल

19 जुलाई 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

19 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
earthquake east kameng arunachal pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Delhi High Court
India News

उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्र से पूछा- क्या शादीशुदा लोगों में कम बुद्धि होती है? ये है पूरा मामला

19 जुलाई 2019

sunny leone
Bollywood

इस शख्स की वजह से करणजीत कौर बनीं सनी लियोनी, एक्ट्रेस ने निजी जिंदगी पर किए बड़े खुलासे

19 जुलाई 2019

IIT students develop device to feed people without arms
India News

आईआईटी के छात्रों का कमाल, बगैर हाथ वालों को खाना खिलाएगा ‘फूड बडी’

19 जुलाई 2019

aryan khan
Bollywood

रोमांस में शाहरुख से चार कदम आगे निकले आर्यन, लंदन की इस युवती को कर रहे डेट, गौरी खुश

19 जुलाई 2019

अनूप जलोटा
Bollywood

नहीं रहीं अनूप जलोटा की मां, बेटे से पूछा था जसलीन कौन? भजन सम्राट बोले थे-वह एक भूत है

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
The Lion King,Super 30, Kabir Singh
Bollywood

Box Office: भारत में रिलीज से पहले द लॉयन किंग ने कमाए 700 करोड़, इन फिल्मों का कलेक्शन भी देखें

19 जुलाई 2019

bjp
Bollywood

नुसरत-मिमी के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल के 12 और एक्टर्स राजनीति में उतरे, हुए भाजपा में शामिल, तस्वीरें

19 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बेल्जियन प्रजाति के कुत्तों ने खोजा था ओसामा को, अब करेंगे मेट्रो की सुरक्षा

19 जुलाई 2019

world bank
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार को झटका, विश्व बैंक ने खारिज की चंद्रबाबू नायडू की अमरावती परियोजना

19 जुलाई 2019

kulbhushan jadhav
Education

क्या है वियना संधि, जिसके आधार पर ICJ ने कुलभूषण मामले में सुनाया फैसला

18 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Car Truck Accident
India News

महाराष्ट्र : पुणे में ट्रक और कार की भीषण टक्कर, 9 की मौत

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में देर रात एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। जहां पुणे में कदमवाक वस्ती गांव के पास पुणे-सोलापुर राजमार्ग पर कल देर रात एक ट्रक की टक्कर से कार में सवार 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई।

20 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रदर्शन कर रहे सांसदों को स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला ने चेताया, कहा- मेरे स्टाफ को हाथ नहीं लगाना

19 जुलाई 2019

भारत-इसराइल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वरिष्ठ राजनयिक संजीव कुमार सिंगला इजरायल में भारत के नए राजदूत होंगे

20 जुलाई 2019

बाढ़ (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

आईआईटी के छात्रों ने बनाया ‘आपात राशन’ पैकेट, बाढ़ और भूकंप जैसी आपदा आने पर मिलेगी राहत 

20 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम की चेतावनी गई बेकार, अहम बिल पेश होने के दौरान फिर गायब रहे भाजपा के सौ सांसद

19 जुलाई 2019

CWG: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.43 crore of firm entrusted to upgrade street lights
India News

राष्ट्रमंडल खेल घोटाला : ईडी ने अटैच की 1.43 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति

20 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक : विधानसभा में बोले मुख्यमंत्री कुमारस्वामी, राज्यपाल ने मुझे दूसरा 'प्रेमपत्र' भेजा है

19 जुलाई 2019

गरीब रथ
India News

आम आदमी के लिए राहत भरी खबर, रेल मंत्रालय का एलान- बंद नहीं होगी गरीब रथ

19 जुलाई 2019

Yashomati Thakur
India News

महाराष्ट्र: विधायक श्रीमंत पाटिल से अस्पताल मिलने पहुंची यशोमति ठाकुर, पुलिस से भिड़ीं 

20 जुलाई 2019

मंसूर खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हलाला बैंक शुरू करने वाले मंसूर खान गिरफ्तार, ईडी ने दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से पकड़ा

19 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

जब पेरिस में रोमांस करने की हुई बात, तब तारा सुतारिया ने सुनाई अपनी सौगात

फिल्म स्टूडेंट ऑफ द इयर के फ्लॉप होने के बाद भी तारा सुतारिया का करियर बुलंदियों पर है। बड़े-बड़े ब्रांड्स उन्हें अपना चेहरा बनाना चाहते हैं।

19 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:57

भाबीजी के घर पधारे हैं भाबीजी के पिता भूरे लाल जी, आते ही मचा दिया हड़कंप

19 जुलाई 2019

बिहार 3:06

बिहार में बाढ़ के कहर के बीच नर्स ने कराया प्रसव

19 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:08

‘द लॉयन किंग’ फिल्म को मिला दर्शकों का साथ

19 जुलाई 2019

गरीब रथ 1:15

गरीब रथ से सफर करने वालों को राहत, बंद नहीं होगी ट्रेन

19 जुलाई 2019

Related

Over 75 Engineering Colleges To Shut Down From This Academic Year: Report
India News

इस साल देश के 75 से ज्यादा इंजीनियरिंग और तकनीकी कॉलेज पर लगेगा ताला

20 जुलाई 2019

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-मुरली मनोहर जोशी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बाबरी विध्वंस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- नौ महीने के अंदर आडवाणी-जोशी सहित भाजपा नेताओं पर दें फैसला

19 जुलाई 2019

'नाग' मिसाइल
India News

स्वदेशी एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल 'नाग' ने सफलतापूर्वक पूरी की परीक्षणों की श्रृंखला

19 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक का 'नाटक' फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दरवाजे पर पहुंचा, कांग्रेस ने दायर की याचिका

19 जुलाई 2019

एयरएशिया इंडिया
India News

इमरजेंसी कोड की जगह पायलट ने भेज दिया था हाईजैक कोड, तीन महीने के लिए निलंबित

19 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा : भारत दुनिया की शरणार्थी राजधानी नहीं बन सकता

19 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited