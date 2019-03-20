Maharashtra: 3 farmers died due to poisonous gas after entering in a manhole in Aurangabad yesterday. Raju Shinde, Councillor says, "3 dead due to gas in a manhole, 1 person missing. Search operation underway." pic.twitter.com/evEjQrgW9G— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
20 मार्च 2019