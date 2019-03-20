शहर चुनें

3 farmers died due to poisonous gas after entering in a manhole in Aurangabad

महाराष्ट्र: मेनहोल में उतरे तीन किसानों की जहरीली गैस से मौत, एक लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 09:15 AM IST
मेनहोल
मेनहोल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद में मेनहोल में उतरे 3 किसानों की जहरीली गैस की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। इस दौरान एक अन्य व्यक्ति लापता बताया जा रहा है।
स्थानीय पार्षद राजू शिंदे ने बताया कि मंगलवार को मेनहोल में जहरीली गैस के कारण 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक व्यक्ति लापता है। लापता व्यक्ति की तलाश की जा रही है।



 

farmer death maharashtra farmers aurangabad maharashtra
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

