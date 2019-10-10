शहर चुनें

चेन्नई: शी जिनपिंग का मुखौटा पहनकर 2000 बच्चों ने बनाया चीनी अक्षर का आकार, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 05:04 PM IST
Chennai Xi Jinping Welcome rehearsal
Chennai Xi Jinping Welcome rehearsal - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के चेन्नई में स्वागत की तैयारियां जोरों पर है। चेन्नई के एक स्कूल के लगभग 2000 छात्रों ने जिनपिंग का मुखौटे पहनकर उनके स्वागत का रिहर्सल किया। 
स्कूली बच्चों ने चीनी भाषा में एक अक्षर का आकार बनाया। इसके ठीक उपर अंग्रेजी में लिखा है- हार्टी वेलकम, यानी हृदय से स्वागत। 




चीनी राष्ट्रपति प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ दूसरे अनौपचारिक शिखर सम्मेलन के लिए 11-12 अक्टूबर तक चेन्नई में होंगे। 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से जिनपिंग की मुलाकात दिल्ली में न होकर तमिलनाडु के महाबलीपुरम में हो रही है। 

तमिलनाडु में बंगाल की खाड़ी किनारे स्थित महाबलीपुरम शहर चेन्नई से करीब 60 किमी दूर है। इस नगर की स्थापना धार्मिक उद्देश्यों से सातवीं सदी में पल्लव वंश के राजा नरसिंह देव बर्मन ने करवाया था। 
