LIVE: कारगिल विजय दिवस के 20 साल पूरे, कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कुछ देर में संबोधन

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) stadium for #KargilVijayDiwas commemorative function. pic.twitter.com/syyuyjOyUr— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इस घटना पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि एनडीआरएफ, नौसेना, भारतीय वायुसेना, रेलवे और राज्य प्रशासन की टीमों ने महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस में फंसे सभी यात्रियों को सुरक्षित बचाया है। हम पूरे ऑपरेशन की बारीकी से निगरानी कर रहे थे।
27 जुलाई 2019