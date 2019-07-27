शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   20 years of Kargil vijay diwas PM Modi reaches for special program

LIVE: कारगिल विजय दिवस के 20 साल पूरे, कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कुछ देर में संबोधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 07:21 PM IST
पीएम मोदी और राजनाथ सिंह
पीएम मोदी और राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कारगिल विजय के 20 साल पूरे होने के अवस पर विशेष समारोह के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम पहुंचे। इस दौरान रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी मौजूद हैं। पीएम मोदी ने यहां कारगिल के शहीदों से जुड़ी प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन किया। इस दौरान यहां एक डॉक्यूमेंटरी भी दिखाई गई। 
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

लसिथ मलिंगा ने हासिल की खास उपलब्धि, अपने विदाई मैच में तोड़ा अनिल कुंबले का ये रिकॉर्ड

27 जुलाई 2019

लसिथ मलिंगा
लसिथ मलिंगा
लसिथ मलिंगा
lasith malinga
Cricket News

लसिथ मलिंगा ने हासिल की खास उपलब्धि, अपने विदाई मैच में तोड़ा अनिल कुंबले का ये रिकॉर्ड

27 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

B'Day Spl: इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंजीनियरिंग छोड़ साऊथ में रखा था कदम, जानिए इनसे जुड़े किस्से

27 जुलाई 2019

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Heropanti
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंजीनियरिंग छोड़ साऊथ में रखा था कदम, जानिए इनसे जुड़े किस्से

27 जुलाई 2019

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल के दौरे के बाद कश्मीर में भेजे गए 10,000 अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाबल, यह है मिशन

27 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
कार एक्सीडेंट कैसे रोकें
Auto News

कार चलाते समय कभी ना करें ये गलतियां, हो सकता है बड़ा हादसा

27 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

49 हस्तियों के पत्र के जवाब में आशा भोसले ने किया 'मजेदार ट्वीट', बोलीं- मुझे डर नहीं लगता

27 जुलाई 2019

Asha Bhosle
आशा भोसले
Asha Bhosle Donates Money To Kids
kangana ranaut
Bollywood

49 हस्तियों के पत्र के जवाब में आशा भोसले ने किया 'मजेदार ट्वीट', बोलीं- मुझे डर नहीं लगता

27 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

पत्नी हसीन जहां की वजह से अमेरिका ने रोका शमी का वीजा, बीसीसीआई ने सुलझाया मामला

27 जुलाई 2019

mohammed shami
मोहम्मद शमी
बीसीसीआई
विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

पत्नी हसीन जहां की वजह से अमेरिका ने रोका शमी का वीजा, बीसीसीआई ने सुलझाया मामला

27 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
20 years of kargil vijay kargil vijay diwas kargil pm modi rajnath singh indian army tiger hill
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

mukesh chhabra
Bollywood

कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर का इंटरव्यू में खुलासा, हजारों के बीच ऐसे होता है स्टारकास्ट का सेलेक्शन

27 जुलाई 2019

General Bipin Rawat
Jammu

पीओके और अक्साई चीन वापस लेने पर राजनीतिक नेतृत्व करे फैसला, सेना तैयार- बिपिन रावत

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
rahul bose
Bollywood

दो केलों का बिल देख राहुल बोस के उड़े थे होश, अब होटल ताज ने ऐसा किया एलान, यूजर्स हुए हैरान

27 जुलाई 2019

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल के दौरे के बाद कश्मीर में भेजे गए 10,000 अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाबल, यह है मिशन

27 जुलाई 2019

Amjad Khan
Bollywood

'रिश्ते में तो हम तुम्हारे बाप लगते हैं' से लेकर 'मेरे पास मां है', बॉलीवुड के 25 सुपरहिट डायलॉग

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Madhur Bhandarkar, Anurag Kashyap,Yogi Adityanath
Bollywood

मधुर बोले-यूपी में सब्सिडी लेने वाले कर रहे विरोध, अनुराग का पलटवार-'योगी सीएम हैं मालिक नहीं'

27 जुलाई 2019

hepatitis
Health & Fitness

Hepatitis Day 2019: अपने लिवर का रखें ध्यान, इन लक्षणों से जानें कहीं आप तो नहीं हेपेटाइटिस के शिकार

27 जुलाई 2019

Dipika, Varun and Rajeev
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान सेट पर बेहोश हुए वरुण धवन, इन 4 सेलेब्स के साथ भी हो चुका है ऐसा हादसा

27 जुलाई 2019

Naira, Kapil and Prerna
Television

लंबे वक्त बाद कपिल के शो की TRP में उछाल तो नंबर एक पर पहुंचा ये शो, देखें टॉप 10 सीरियल की लिस्ट

27 जुलाई 2019

Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

थाइलैंड में गहरे पानी में उतरीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, बोलीं-तैरना नहीं आता, बहुत कोशिश की लेकिन...

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुंबई में भारी बारिश से फंसी महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस
India News

महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस में फंसे सभी 1050 यात्री सुरक्षित निकाले गए, 15 घंटे तक चला बचाव अभियान

इस घटना पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि एनडीआरएफ, नौसेना, भारतीय वायुसेना, रेलवे और राज्य प्रशासन की टीमों ने महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस में फंसे सभी यात्रियों को सुरक्षित बचाया है। हम पूरे ऑपरेशन की बारीकी से निगरानी कर रहे थे।

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस में फंसे लोग
India News

किसने आफत में डाल दी महालक्ष्मी एक्सप्रेस के 1000 से ज्यादा यात्रियों की जान?

27 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक विधानसभा स्पीकर रमेश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक में अब विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ भी अविश्वास प्रस्ताव ला सकती है भाजपा

27 जुलाई 2019

डेरेक ओ ब्रायन
India News

टीएमसी सांसद डेरेक ओ ब्रायन बोले, एक नहीं सात अगस्त को सीबीआई के सामने पेश होऊंगा

27 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय सेना (लोगो)
India News

ले. जनरल परमजीत सिंह होंगे भारतीय सेना के अगले डीजीएमओ, 15 अक्तूबर से संभालेंगे कार्यभार

27 जुलाई 2019

सपा सांसद आजम खान और भाजपा सांसद रमा देवी
India News

आजम खान के खिलाफ लाया जा सकता है विशेषाधिकार प्रस्ताव, जानिए इस कानून के बारे में सबकुछ

27 जुलाई 2019

सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिद्धारमैया बोले, कर्नाटक में भाजपा की सरकार बनना "खरीद-फरोख्त की जीत है"

27 जुलाई 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी और बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक में येदियुरप्पा सरकार को बाहर से समर्थन देगी जेडीएस! मंथन जारी

27 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ-रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस: ईडी दफ्तर से फरार हुए रतुल पुरी, अदालत ने गिरफ्तारी से दी राहत

27 जुलाई 2019

triple talaq
India News

तीन तलाक बिल पर कानून बनना लगभग तय, उच्च सदन में सरकार ने ऐसे किया बहुमत का जुगाड़

27 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

सांड की लड़ाई छुड़ाने आया शख्स, डिवाइडर पर मोड़ी गाड़ी समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

सांड की लड़ाई में एक व्यक्ति नशे में घुस गया, फिर क्या था सांड की लगी सींग और फिर वो जाकर किनारे बैठ गया। मुंबई के ले जी रोड के डिवाइडर से एक गाड़ी मुड़ती है जिसका वीडियो हो गया वायरल और गौतम गंभीर ने शेयर किया अपनी बेटी का रैंपवॉक।

27 जुलाई 2019

कुकिंग शो 4:14

वेब सीरीज की लिस्ट में जुड़ा एक कुकिंग शो, अब दर्शक भी जाने पाएंगे कैसे बनाएं हेल्दी खाना

27 जुलाई 2019

गुलदार 1:20

पिथौरागढ़ के एक घर में घुसा गुलदार, लोगों में दहशत का माहौल

27 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:08

रोहित के किया अनफॉलो तो अनुष्का ने दिया करारा जवाब

27 जुलाई 2019

यूपी 1:24

यूपी की स्वाट टीम को 'हीरोगीरी' पड़ी भारी, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हुई कार्रवाई

27 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नौवीं के दो छात्रों ने सहपाठी को दी जान से मारने की धमकी, डेढ़ साल में वसूले तीन लाख रुपये

27 जुलाई 2019

डेमो
India News

पहली बार तय हुई भारतीयों के लिए पोषक तत्व की औसत जरूरत और मात्रा 

27 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

20 सालों में युद्ध क्षेत्र से पर्यटन केंद्र बना कारगिल, लाखों की तादाद में पहुंच रहे लोग

27 जुलाई 2019

सीआरपीएफ आज 81वां स्थापना दिवस मना रहा है
India News

सीआरपीएफ का 81वां स्थापना दिवस आज, शाह ने कहा- जवानों की वीरता और साहस पर गर्व

27 जुलाई 2019

भीड़ हिंसा के जवाब में 61 हस्तियों ने लिखा खुला खत
India News

भीड़ हिंसा पर पीएम को लिखा पत्र: 49 के जवाब में उतरीं कंगना सहित 61 हस्तियां

26 जुलाई 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: चौथी बार येदियुरप्पा ने संभाली सीएम की कुर्सी, 29 को विश्वासमत करेंगे हासिल

26 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited