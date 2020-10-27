शहर चुनें
2+2 वार्ता Live: भारत और अमेरिका के बीच शुरू हुई वार्ता, हो सकते हैं कई अहम समझौते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 10:52 AM IST
भारत और अमेरिका के बीच टू प्लस टू वार्ता शुरू हो गई है - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

भारत और अमेरिका के बीच नई दिल्ली में दो दिवसीय टू प्लस टू वार्ता होने वाली है। इस दौरान दोनों देशों के बीच कई अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर किए जा सकते हैं। बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए अमेरिकी रक्षा और विदेश मंत्री सोमवार को भारत पहुंच गए थे। यब बैठक ऐसे समय पर हो रही है जब भारत और चीन के बीच पूर्वी लद्दाख में वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा पर तनातनी जारी है। ऐसे में चीन की नजर भारत और अमेरिका के बीच होने वाली इस बैठक पर होगी। वहीं दूसरी ओर अमेरिकी रक्षा और विदेश मंत्री ने राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक जाकर शहीदों को श्रद्धाजलि अर्पित की। अब हैदराबाद हाउस में भारत और अमेरिका के बीच वार्ता शुरू हो गई है। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

10:51 AM, 27-Oct-2020

हमारी अर्थव्यवस्थाओं को हुआ है नुकसान: राजनाथ

राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा, 'हमारी अर्थव्यवस्थाओं को नुकसान हुआ है। हम उद्योगों और सेवा क्षेत्रों को पुनर्जीवित करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हमारी साझेदारी वर्तमान चुनौतियों के मद्देनजर और महत्वपूर्ण हो जाती है। हम दोनों नियम आधारित आदेश और लोकतंत्र में विश्वास करते हैं। हमें खुशी है कि हमने बेसिक एक्सचेंज एंड कोऑपरेशन एग्रीमेंट (बीईसीए) पूरा कर लिया है, जिससे सूचना साझाकरण में नए रास्ते खुलेंगे। हम अमेरिका के साथ आगे के मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने के लिए उत्सुक हैं।'


 
