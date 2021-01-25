भारत और ब्रिटेन ने दक्षिण एशिया में चल रही आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को लेकर की चर्चा

14th meeting of India-United Kingdom Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held on 21-22 Jan. India & UK strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, emphasised need for strengthening international cooperation on terrorism incl cross border terrorism in South Asia: MEA— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021
