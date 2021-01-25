Home ›   India News ›   14th meeting of India and UK Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held on 21 and 22 Jan

भारत और ब्रिटेन ने दक्षिण एशिया में चल रही आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को लेकर की चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 06:15 PM IST
भारत और ब्रिटेन का झंडा
भारत और ब्रिटेन का झंडा - फोटो : ANI

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने सोमवार को भारत और ब्रिटेन के बीच हुई बैठक को लेकर अहम जानकारी दी। मंत्रालय के अनुसार दोनों देशों के बीच जो 21 और 22 जनवरी को बैठक हुई थी उसमें भारत ने हर तरह की आतंकवादी गतिविधियों का विरोध किया है। वहीं इस बैठक में दोनों देशों ने दक्षिण एशिया में चल रहे आतंकी गतिविधियों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए एक दूसरे को भरोसा दिया है।
इसके अलावा दोनों देशों ने कट्टरपंथ, हिंसक अतिवाद, आतंकवाद के लिए वित्तपोषण को रोकने के लिए द्विपक्षीय सहयोग को और मजबूत करने का भरोसा दिया।

