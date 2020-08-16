शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   12 farmers trapped in their flooded agricultural fields were airlifted by an Army helicopter in telangana

तेलंगाना बाढ़ में डूबे हुए कृषि क्षेत्रों में फंसे 12 किसानों को हेलीकॉप्टर से निकाला गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेलंगाना Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 06:40 AM IST
हेलीकॉप्टर से किसानों को निकाला गया
हेलीकॉप्टर से किसानों को निकाला गया - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना में पिछले कुछ दिनों से भारी बारिश हो रही है। जिससे कुछ जिलों में बाढ़ आ गई है और हजारों लोग बाढ़ में बुरी तरह फंस गए है। पुलिस की कई तुकड़ियां लोगोें को निकालने का काम कर रही है।
शनिवार को भूपालपल्ली जिले के कंदनापल्ली में बाढ़ में डूबे हुए कृषि क्षेत्रों में फंसे 12 किसानों को एक हेलीकॉप्टर द्वारा निकाला गया। किसान अपने खेतों की तरफ गए हुए थे, तभी भारी बारिश हुई और बाढ़ की स्थिति बन गई।
मौसम विभाग का कहना है अगले दो दिन और तेज बारिश की संभावना है। प्रशासन ने भी अपनी कई टीमों को फंसे लोगों के रेस्क्यू के लिए लगा दिया है। कई इलाकों में राहत कार्य जारी हैं।
 
telangana floods helicopter rescue india news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

