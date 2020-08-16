तेलंगाना बाढ़ में डूबे हुए कृषि क्षेत्रों में फंसे 12 किसानों को हेलीकॉप्टर से निकाला गया

Telangana: 12 farmers trapped in their flooded agricultural fields were airlifted by an Army helicopter at Kandanapally in Bhupalpally district yesterday. The farmers had gone to their fields and got stranded when a stream started overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/FqI0Je7Dez— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
