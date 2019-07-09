शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   11 year old kid Uttam Tati saved a woman and her child from drowning in Assam

11 साल के बच्चे ने पेश की बहादुरी की मिसाल, महिला और बच्चे को डूबने से बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 04:30 PM IST
महिला और उसके बच्चे को बचाने वाला बहादुर बच्चा उत्तम ताती
महिला और उसके बच्चे को बचाने वाला बहादुर बच्चा उत्तम ताती - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
साहस और बहादुरी उम्र की मोहताज नहीं होती। यह सिद्ध कर दिया है असम के 11 साल के उत्तम ताती ने। उत्तम ने बहादुरी की मिसाल कायम करते हुए असम के सोनितपुर में नदी में डूब रही एक महिला और उसके बच्चे को बचा लिया। यह घटना सात जुलाई की है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
इस बारे में जिला मजिस्ट्रेट लख्या ज्योति दास ने कहा, 'एक महिला अपने जो बच्चों के साथ एक छोटी नदी को पार करने की कोशिश कर रही थी, अचानक पानी बढ़ने से वह बच्चों समेत डूबने लगी थी।'



दास ने कहा, 'महिला और बच्चों को डूबता देख उत्तम ताती ने नदी में छलांग लगा दी और महिला और उसके एक बच्चे को बचा लिा। हमने डिप्टी कमिश्नर से बात की है कि बच्चे की बहादुरी को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान मिल सके।' उत्तम ताती मिसामारी का रहने वाला है। 


 

Recommended

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बिना सेमीफाइनल खेले ही फाइनल में पहुंच जाएगा भारत, जानिए कैसे?

9 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बिना सेमीफाइनल खेले ही फाइनल में पहुंच जाएगा भारत, जानिए कैसे?

9 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

भारत के लिए खतरा बन सकते हैं न्यूजीलैंड के ये पांच खिलाड़ी, सेमीफाइनल में रहना होगा सतर्क

9 जुलाई 2019

New Zealand Cricket Team
Kane Willamson
मार्टिन गुप्टिल
कॉलिंग मुनरो
Cricket News

भारत के लिए खतरा बन सकते हैं न्यूजीलैंड के ये पांच खिलाड़ी, सेमीफाइनल में रहना होगा सतर्क

9 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

शमी को नहीं मिली टीम में जगह, इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ फाइनल का टिकट कटाने उतरी टीम इंडिया

9 जुलाई 2019

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतरी है टीम इंडिया
रोहित शर्मा- केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

शमी को नहीं मिली टीम में जगह, इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ फाइनल का टिकट कटाने उतरी टीम इंडिया

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
एचडी कुमारस्वामी-बीएस येदियुरप्पा-सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: मुंबई के होटल से गोवा ले जाए गए कांग्रेस-जेडीएस के बागी विधायक

8 जुलाई 2019

हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 'देवदूत' बनकर आए निहाल, नाले में आधी डूबी बस से बचाईं जिन्दगियां

9 जुलाई 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 120 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 40 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 29 जिंदगियां

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
assam uttam tati assam brave kid bravery उत्तम ताती kid saved women and her kid missamari
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

PUBG
Delhi NCR

भारत में ऑनलाइन पबजी पर लग सकता है प्रतिबंध

9 जुलाई 2019

गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

मरने से पहले एक शख्स संग मिल गुरु दत्त ने पी थी शराब, पत्नी से झगड़ा और फिर कर ली आत्महत्या

8 जुलाई 2019

sacred games 2
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 ट्रेलर: जिंदा होकर फिर लौट आया 'गणेश गायतोंडे', पता चलेगा 25 दिन में क्या होगा

9 जुलाई 2019

ajay jadeja,Sunil Gavaskar
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

yuvraj singh, hazel keech
Bollywood

कुछ ऐसा है क्रिकेट और बॉलीवुड का मेल, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने क्रिकेटर्स का चुराया दिल और रचाई शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

Alok Nath
Bollywood

39 साल से पिता का रोल निभाकर ये एक्टर बना 'संस्कारी बाबू', एक आरोप ने मचा दिया था तहलका

9 जुलाई 2019

Hrithik Roshan sister Sunaina
Bollywood

बहन सुनैना के मुस्लिम बॉयफ्रेंड पर पहली बार बोले ऋतिक रोशन, कहा- हम लोग बेबस हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

sushmita sen, rohman shawl, rajeev sen, chaaru asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता के भाई की शादी की 10 नईं तस्वीरें, पीले सूट में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग दिखीं पूर्व ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आईएएस अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल)
India News

केंद्र में काम नहीं करना चाहते हैं अधिकारी? कार्मिक मंत्रालय ने राज्यों से और नौकरशाह भेजने को कहा

केंद्र में काम करने के इच्छुक अधिकारियों की संख्या नगण्य बताते हुए कार्मिक मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों से सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है कि जरूरी संख्या में नौकरशाह केंद्रीय प्रतिनियुक्ति के लिए नामित किये जाएं। 

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेशन गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश जाने के लिए नरेश गोयल को लेना होगा 18 हजार करोड़ का 'टिकट'!

9 जुलाई 2019

Urmila Matondkar
India News

मिलिंद देवड़ा के इस्तीफे के बाद अब उर्मिला का 'लेटर बम', पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाए ये आरोप

9 जुलाई 2019

त्र्यंबकेश्वर में बारिश
India News

नासिक में भारी बारिश, त्र्यंबकेश्वर में पहाड़ियों से एक साथ बहने लगे 22 झरने

9 जुलाई 2019

NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Tanaji Sawant
India News

महाराष्ट्र: मंत्री तानाजी सावंत के घर के बाहर एनसीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने छोड़े केकड़े

9 जुलाई 2019

जनार्दन द्विवेदी
India News

जनार्दन द्विवेदी बोले, इस्तीफा देने से पहले राहुल को बनानी चाहिए थी कोई व्यवस्था

9 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामले में जल्दी सुनवाई की जाए, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हिंदू पक्षकार ने लगाई गुहार

9 जुलाई 2019

Tejas Express
India News

प्राइवेट ऑपरेटरों के हाथों चलने वाली पहली ट्रेन होगी दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस 

9 जुलाई 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के बाद घुसपैठ की घटनाओं में आई 43 फीसदी की कमी: केंद्र सरकार

9 जुलाई 2019

नई विद्युत पॉलिसी
India News

अब उपभोक्ता के बैंक खाते में सीधे आएगी बिजली सब्सिडी, अघोषित कटौती पर लगेगा जुर्माना

9 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

जिंदा होकर वापस लौटा 'गणेश गायतोंडे', सामने आया ‘Sacred Games 2’ का ट्रेलर

वेब सीरीज सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 का का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज। इस बार दो नए चेहरों की हुई एंट्री। सैफ अली खान, नवाजुद्दीन के अलावा इस बार कल्कि केकलां और रणवीर शौरी का भी इस वेब सीरीज में होगा अहम किरदार।

9 जुलाई 2019

पर्वतारोही 3:27

आईटीबीपी ने जारी किया नंदा देवी पर्वतारोहियों के मौत से पहले का आखिरी वीडियो

9 जुलाई 2019

हनी सिंह 2:17

अपने गाने को लेकर फिर विवादों में फंसे हनी सिंह, अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में दर्ज हुई FIR

9 जुलाई 2019

उर्मिला मातोंंडकर 3:06

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने पार्टी पर लगाए बड़े आरोप कहा, पार्टी नेताओं ने हरा दिया

9 जुलाई 2019

बीएसएनएल 1:11

एक अक्टूबर तक BSNL ग्राहकों को रोज फ्री में मिलेगा 2.2GB डाटा, यह हैं उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

9 जुलाई 2019

Related

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भ्रष्टाचार और हथियारों की तस्करी को लेकर सीबीआई की 19 राज्यों में छापेमारी

9 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया
India News

सिद्धारमैया बोले- बागी विधायकों को अयोग्य करार दिया जाए, लोकसभा में हंगामा

9 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश का अकेले पेट भर साकता है यूपी, किसानों की विकास में बड़ी भूमिका : योगी आदित्यनाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

तबरेज अंसारी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तबरेज अंसारी भीड़ हिंसा मामला : टिकटॉक पर हत्या का बदला लेने वाला वीडियो वायरल, मामला दर्ज

9 जुलाई 2019

गोवा हवाईअड्डा
India News

गोवा हवाईअड्डे पर रेलवे स्टेशन जैसा नजारा, अधिकारी और इंटरनेट यूजर्स भड़के

9 जुलाई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा
India News

मालेगांव ब्लास्ट : गवाह ने पहचानी साध्वी प्रज्ञा की बाइक, बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

9 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited