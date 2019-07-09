11 साल के बच्चे ने पेश की बहादुरी की मिसाल, महिला और बच्चे को डूबने से बचाया

Sonitpur: Uttam Tati (pic 1),a 11-year-old boy from Missamari saved a woman & her child from drowning in the river on July 7. Lakhya Jyoti Das,District Magistrate,says,"the woman was trying to cross a small river with her 2 kids when water in the river suddenly increased." #Assam pic.twitter.com/YcvmPYTVqA