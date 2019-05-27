शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: मोदी के बाद छाए विराट, लोग बोले- लाएगा तो कोहली ही

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 08:18 PM IST
विश्व कप 2019 मीम्स
विश्व कप 2019 मीम्स - फोटो : Twitter
वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के आगाज में अब महज तीन दिन का समय बचा है। 30 मई से तूफानी मुकाबले शुरू हो जाएंगे। हालांकि भारत का पहला मैच पांच जून को होगा। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर वर्ल्ड कप से संबंधित मजेदार मीम्स वायरल होने लगे हैं। जैसे लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में 'आएगा तो मोदी ही' ही खूब चर्चित हुआ था, ठीक उसी की तर्ज पर अब लोग बोल रहे हैं कि 'लाएगा तो कोहली ही'। 
world cup 2019 world cup 2019 memes virat kohli funny memes viral memes
