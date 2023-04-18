करनाल में बड़ा हादसा: राइस मिल की तीन मंजिला इमारत गिरी, चार मजदूरों की मौत, 20 से अधिक घायल, बचाव अभियान जारी

हरियाणा के करनाल में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। यहां तीन मंजिला राइस मिल की इमारत गिरने के बाद कई राइस मिल कर्मी मलबे में दब गए। हादसे में चार मजदूरों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 20 से ज्यादा घायल हैं। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मौके पर रेस्क्यू अभियान चल रहा है।

Four people dead and 20 were injured in the incident. We have started the rescue operation. NDRF and SDRF teams will also reach here. No one is missing now, we have cross-checked the list of workers: Karnal SP Shashank Kumar pic.twitter.com/T9dvOv3PSm