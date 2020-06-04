एकता कपूर के शो के बाद टीवी का एक और धारावाहिक चढ़ा कोरोना की भेंट, निर्माता हैरान

Good Bye VIDYA 🙏 On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya’s story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It’s a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise. Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things. Vidya was my 1st solo production. People often say that you love your first child the most, and on the same thought, Vidya will always be very special for us all at Mahesh Pandey Productions. Thank You Team Colors and especially Swati, Sakshi, Arjya, Harsha, Ramya and Navin ... You guys have been with me through thick and thin in this journey. I want to take a moment to thank Manisha Sharma ji, for trusting me and letting me make a show which no other channel was ready to make. Thank You Team Vidya at Mahesh Pandey Productions (from the Actors to the Spotboys. I am a little emotional, hence I am not writing any names, as I don’t want to miss out on any.) you have been my strength and my support. I hope you will keep supporting me and this company so that we can keep making good content. Thank You Team Vidya Fans. For your relentless support. As dusk hits the shores of Vidya, a new day is dawning with our new show. I hope you keep supporting us there too. Thank you Piyush Gupta, for everything. My Family, Thank You for your love. No one can repay what their parents have done for them. I just bow down to get their blessings so that I can keep walking. Madhu Pandey, we are to complete 9 years of togetherness. You have been my biggest support. Thank You. Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS I NOT THE END YET We shall meet again, soon!👍 Jai Durga Maiyaan 🙏 Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ...❤️

