एकता कपूर के शो के बाद टीवी का एक और धारावाहिक चढ़ा कोरोना की भेंट, निर्माता हैरान

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 10:48 AM IST
विद्या
विद्या - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
टीवी के धारावाहिकों के ऑफ एयर होने का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। अब कोरोना वायरस की ताजा भेंट चढ़ा है धारावाहिक 'विद्या'। इस शो के ऑफ एयर होने की जानकारी खुद इस शो के निर्माता महेश पांडे ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट साझा करके दी है। वह खुद भी इस खबर को लेकर आश्चर्यचकित हैं और इस शो के बंद होने के बारे में उन्होंने कहा है कि इस शो का बंद होना कोरोना से हुई एक मौत जैसा है।

महेश पांडे ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक लंबी चौड़ी पोस्ट में लिखा है, '1 जून को मुझे एक फोन आया जिसमें मुझसे कहा गया कि हमारा शो 'विद्या' तत्काल प्रभाव में अब बंद कर दिया गया है। मैं अचानक से हैरान रह गया और मुझे इसके लिए बहुत बुरा भी लगा। मेरे दिमाग में बहुत सारे प्रश्न दौड़ रहे थे। पता नहीं क्यों अचानक से ऐसा फैसला लिया गया। जब से 'विद्या' शुरू हुआ, हम चैनल पर सात बजे के स्लॉट के बादशाह हुआ करते थे। 'विद्या' की कहानी अभी भी अधूरी है। वह अभी तक एक अध्यापिका भी नहीं बनी है। मैं हैरान था और मुझे उसके साथ में गुस्सा भी आ रहा था। थोड़ी देर मैंने जब बैठकर सोचा तो मुझे एहसास हुआ कि 'विद्या' भी कोरोना की भेंट चढ़ गया है। उसकी मौत कोरोना वायरस से हुई है।'

 

vidya covid-19 pandemic meera deosthale namish taneja colors tv
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
