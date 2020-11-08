शहर चुनें
जो बाइडन बने अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति, हॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने ऐसे जताई खुशी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 12:04 AM IST
जो बाइडन
जो बाइडन - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका में 46वें राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हुए चुनाव का परिणाम आ गया है। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को हराकर जो बाइडन यानी जोसेफ आर बाइडन जूनियर संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के अगले राष्ट्रपति चुने गए हैं। जो को दुनियाभर से लोग बधाईयां दे रहे हैं। हॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने जो की जीत पर खुशी जताई है। 
बता दें कि भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस ने भी इस चुनाव में जीत के बाद इतिहास रच दिया है। वो पहली महिला हैं जो अमेरिका के उपराष्ट्रपति पद पर आसीन होंगी। उनकी जीत पर भारत में खुशी की लहर है।
entertainment hollywood national joe biden us election results donald trump जो बाइडन us election 2020 us presidential election results अमेरिका अमेरिकी चुनाव अमेरिकी चुनाव परिणाम डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
X