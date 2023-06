🎶 We can hear the music already, can you?



📅 The 66th #GRAMMYs nominees will be revealed on Nov. 10th, 2023 ahead of the Music’s Biggest Night’s return on Feb. 4th, 2024, which will air LIVE on @CBS from @cryptocomarena.



Who do you think will receive a nomination? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OHLroPltAx