Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   famous Musical band The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dies at age 49 in his home

मशहूर सिंगर कीथ फ्लिंट का 49 साल की उम्र में निधन, घर में मिला शव

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 09:25 PM IST
Keith Flint
Keith Flint - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
इंग्लैंड के मशहूर सिंगर कीथ फ्लिंट का 49 साल की उम्र में निधन को गया है। वह सोमवार को इंग्लैंड के एसेक्स स्थित अपने घर में मृत पाए गए। अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट बॉलीवुड लाइफ की खबर के अनुसार,एसेक्स पुलिस ने उनके निधन की पुष्टि की है। 
पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया - हमें सोमवार को सुबह करीब 8.10 बजे एसेक्स के ब्रुक हिल, नॉर्थ एंड से एक व्यक्ति का फोन आया। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने 49 साल के एक व्यक्ति को मृत पाया,बाद में इसकी पहचान कीथ फ्लिंट के रूप में हुई। इसके बाद हमने उनके परिजनों को सूचित किया। 


आपको बता दें कि कीथ फ्लिंट मशहूर म्यूजिक बैंड The Prodigy का भी हिस्सा थे। वह इस बैंड का अहम हिस्सा थे। उन्होंने "Firestarter" और "Breathe" जैसे कई शानदार गाने भी गाए थे। सिंगिंग के अलावा कीथ फ्लिंट की मोटरसाइकिल रेस टीम भी थी। 

keith flint england essex the prodigy कीथ फ्लिंट इंग्लैंड एसेक्स
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

