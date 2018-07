Ahhh, somebody press Britney’s Life Alert. I think this baby has suffered a minor stroke, and nobody caught it. #Repost @theshaderoom ・・・ #PressPlay: Alexa, play #OopsIDidItAgain 💃🏾 #ComeOnThruBrit! #BritneySpears

A post shared by Charles M. Blow (@charlesmblow) on Jul 14, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT