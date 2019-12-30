शहर चुनें

'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' में काम कर चुके अभिनेता एंड्रयू डनबर का 30 साल की उम्र में निधन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 01:14 PM IST
Andrew Dunbar
Andrew Dunbar - फोटो : Twitter
सबसे चर्चित सीरीज 'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' में अल्फिए एलन द्वारा निभाए गए किरदार थियौन ग्रेयजोय के लिए बॉडी डबल बनने के वाले एंड्रयू डनबर का निधन हो गया है। उनकी उम्र 30 साल थी। उनके मौत के कारणों का पता अभी नहीं चल पाया है।

खबरों की मानें तो क्रिसमस की पूर्व संध्या पर बेलफास्ट में स्थित अपने घर में उनका निधन हो गया। डनबर 'लाइन ऑफ ड्यूटी' जैसे कई और हिट परियोजनाओं में भी काम कर चुके हैं।

उनके निधन की खबर सुनने के बाद उनके दोस्तों व सहकर्मियों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। एंड्रयू डनबर खुशमिजाज इंसान थे। उसकी मौजूदगी से आसपास के लोगों को खुशी मिलती थी, लोगों को उनके साथ काम करने में मजा आता था।

बता दें 'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' का आठवां और आखिरी सीजन अप्रैल में प्रासरित किया गया था। सीजन आठ को  ‎Miguel Sapochnik, डेविड नटर और डी.बी. वैसिस जैसे शानदार डायरेक्टर्स ने डायरेक्ट किया है। बता दें कि दुनिया भर में 'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' किसी भी दूसरी सीरीज से ज्यादा लोकप्रिय है। लेकिन आठवें सीजन को दर्शकों ने कुछ खास पसंद नहीं किया।

View this post on Instagram

Initially I wasn’t going to post anything but now I see the value in everyone sharing their thoughts on the loss of a good friend Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas Eve. It’s good and healthy for us to share our memories of him and to know we are not alone in our grief. I have found it comforting to read what everyone has been posting in the past few days. For me, it really is simple. He made me smile, he made me laugh and he made me think. He was just so damn loveable. I saw him only a week ago and we hugged as he left. I’m grateful for that hug and I am grateful to have known him. I am sorry for the people who are grieving tonight and sorry for the people who never got a chance to meet him. He was one of the good ones. Look after each other. If you need help, please talk to someone. Anyone. You are never alone.

A post shared by Graham Smith (@grahamsmith) on

andrew dunbar andrew dunbar death andrew dunbar dies andrew dunbar death reason andrew dunbar body double games of thrones
