Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Veteran Bollywood actress Supriya Devi Passes Away

दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस सुप्रिया देवी का निधन, 2014 में मिल चुका है पद्मश्री पुरस्कार

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 02:10 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actress Supriya Devi Passes Away
मशहूर सीनियर बांग्ला एक्ट्रेस सुप्रिया देवी का शुक्रवार को 83 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन उन्होंने कोलकाता में आखिरी सांस ली। सुप्रिया देवी फिल्मी जगत में सुप्रिया चौधरी के नाम से जानी जाती थी। करीब 50 सालों तक बंगाली सिनेमा में अपने अभिनय का योगदान देने वाली सुप्रिया देवी को 2014 में पद्मश्री पुरस्‍कार से नवाजा गया था। 2011 में उन्‍हें बंग-विभूषण से भी सम्‍मानित किया गया था।




1933 में जन्मीं सुप्रिया देवी ने 5 दशक तक फिल्मों में काम किया। सुप्रिया देवी के निधन से पूरा बंगाल सिनेमा में शोक की लहर है। उन्होंने उत्तम कुमार के साथ 1952 में फिल्म 'बासु परिवार' से फिल्मों में डेब्यू किया था। सुप्रिया देवी के निधन के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बेनर्जी ने भी ट्वीट कर संवेदना जताई।
