अभिनेता फ्लोरेंट का निधन, सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि देकर सितारों ने जाहिर किया दुख

Popular character artist in kollywood #FlorentCPereira (67), who had done many character roles passed away. He had earlier worked in VijayTV & KalaignarTV. #RIPFlorent . pic.twitter.com/bQg4NnfEqs

I can't believe this

Film Actor

Kalaignar TV Ex GM

good hearted soulful

Mr.Florent Perera

you are in the midst of us

RIP Father 🙏 🙏 🙏

My deepest condolence to his family & Friends.#CoronavirusPandemic @DrBrianPereira #Alexanderpereira pic.twitter.com/90LywUVIXG