सुपरस्टार के बेटे ने सड़क किनारे खड़ी ऑटो को मारी टक्कर, ड्राइवर अस्पताल में भर्ती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 06:18 PM IST
ध्रुव
ध्रुव
साउथ के सुपरस्टार विक्रम के बेटे ने सड़क किनारे खड़े ऑटो रिक्शा को कार से टक्कर मार दी । इस हादसे में ड्राइवर के घायल होने की खबर है । पुलिस ने ध्रुव के खिलाफ हिट एंड रन का मामला दर्ज कर उसे हिरासत में ले लिया था । कुछ देर बाद ध्रुव को जमानत मिल गई । 
मुंबई मिर की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ध्रुव सुबह अपने तीन दोस्तों के साथ घर लौट रहे थे । इसी दौरान चेन्नई के टेयनमपेट एरिया में उन्होंने गाड़ी से अपना कंट्रोल खो दिया और कार ऑटो से जा टकराई । इस हादसे में कार और ऑटो बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।



 
