Vedhika Kumar, who has acted in several South Indian films, will make her Hindi film debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in #TheBody... Costars Rishi Kapoor... Directed by Jeethu Joseph... Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2018
भोजपुरी भाषा और फिल्मों का समर्थन करने वाली बॉलीवुड एक्टर और भोजपुरी सिंगर नीतू चंद्रा का नए गाने का टीजर रिलीज हो गया है।
30 मई 2018