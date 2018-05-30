शहर चुनें

इस साउथ की एक्टेस ने किया बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू, इमरान हाशमी के साथ इस फिल्म में आएंगी नजर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 30 May 2018 11:59 AM IST
Vedhika Kumar
Vedhika Kumar
साउथ फिल्मों की एक्ट्रेस वेदिका कुमार बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं। वेदिका इमरान हाशमी के साथ "द बॉडी" में नजर आएंगी। बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू को लेकर वेदिका ने बताया वह सही प्रोजेक्ट का इंतजार कर रही थीं।
बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू को लेकर वेदिका ने बताया, 'मैं सही प्रोजेक्ट का इंतजार कर रही थी और इसके लिए बहुत खुश हूं। मैं निर्देशक जीतू यूसुफ, निर्माता सुनीर खेतरपाल और इस अवसर के लिए वायाकॉम 18 मोशन पिक्चर्स की पूरी टीम की आभारी हूं। मैं इस रोमांचक यात्रा को शुरू करने का इंतजार नहीं कर सकती। इमरान हाशमी बहुत अच्छे एक्टर हैं। मुझे उनके साथ काम करके खुशी होगी।


फिल्म का डायरेक्शन जीतू जोसेफ करेंगे और प्रोडक्शन का काम संभालेंगे सुनीर खेतरपाल। वेदिका ने मलयालम, तेलगु, तमिल, कन्नड़ फिल्मों में काम किया है।
vedhika kumar emraan hashmi the body

Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

