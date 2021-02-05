शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sonu Sood News: Sonu Sood withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court in connection with his plea on illegal construction

Sonu Sood: सोनू सूद ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से वापस ली याचिका, अवैध निर्माण पर BMC ने भेजा था नोटिस

apurva rai
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: अपूर्वा राय
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 12:30 PM IST
सोनू सूद
1 of 4
सोनू सूद - फोटो : Social Media
आवासीय इमारत में अवैध निर्माण को लेकर बीएमसी के नोटिस के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने अपनी याचिका वापस ली। उनके वकील मुकुल रोहतगी ने कोर्ट को बताया- सोनू ने बीएमसी के सामने अपना पक्ष विस्तार से रखा है। उन्हें बीएमसी के निर्णय की प्रतीक्षा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national sonu sood sonu sood twitter supreme court bmc and sonu sood bmc सोनू सूद
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

20 साल बाद भी अभिषेक बच्चन को नहीं मिला 'बिग बी' जैसा स्टारडम, खराब एक्टिंग के लिए फैन ने थप्पड़ तक जड़ा

5 फरवरी 2021

abhishek bachchan, aishwarya rai
Bollywood

LIC एजेंट बनने चले थे अभिषेक बच्चन, 'बाबा बच्चन' के नाम से है जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, जानिए जूनियर बच्चन के बारे में रोचक बातें

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
sanjay dutt
Bollywood

कैंसर की खबर सुन 'संजू बाबा' के पैरों तले खिसक गई थी जमीन, डॉक्टर से बोले 'मुझे ही क्यों...'

5 फरवरी 2021

प्रियांक शर्मा, शजा मोरानी, पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरे
Bollywood

बेटे के संगीत में जमकर थिरकीं पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरी, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

5 फरवरी 2021

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सवा लाख मंत्रों का जाप, होगी कर्ज की समस्या खत्म
Astrology

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सवा लाख मंत्रों का जाप, होगी कर्ज की समस्या खत्म
विवेक ओबेरॉय
Bollywood

असली किंग: विवेक ओबरॉय ने की 2.5 लाख कैंसर पीड़ित बच्चों की मदद, कहा- यही है 18 साल की उपलब्धि

5 फरवरी 2021

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

Farmers Protest: सोनू सूद ने कसा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पर तंज! बोले- 'नींद कैसे आएगी?'

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सोनू सूद
सोनू सूद - फोटो : Social Media
संजय राउत, सोनू सूद
संजय राउत, सोनू सूद - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सोनू सूद
सोनू सूद - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सोनू सूद
सोनू सूद - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X